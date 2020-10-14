Following the release of PowerToys v0.23, Microsoft has now released version 0.24 as promised by the company earlier. PowerToys Experimental v0.24.0 brings a Video conference mute feature along with everything that was included in v0.23.2 released last week.

Back in the June timeframe, we started prototyping an idea. With COVID-19, we're all multi-tasking and trying to make the best of everything and being able to quickly mute while on a conference call is critical regardless of where you are on your computer and what application has focus. The utility will mute not just your audio but your video as well with a single keystroke. You can do audio, video or both. We knew this would impact our roadmap and goals but felt extremely strong that this is the right decision. We're all multi-tasking and trying to make the best of everything and being able to quickly mute while on a conference call is critical regardless of where you are on your computer.

Using Win+N you can control both audio and video at the same time; Win+Shift+O to only control video, and Win+Shift+A to toggle microphone.

The company noted that this is an experimental release, which means only prerelease versions will be prompted for updates. "If you are running 0.23.x, the next major update for you will be 0.25," Microsoft said.

PowerToys Experimental v0.24 release notes

Software/Hardware compatibility: DroidCam - #6246 (comment) Camera overlay image: image dialog doesn't work when running settings as admin Status toolbar: it shows always, even when the option to hide it is on

it always use the light theme

always open on startup even when disabled #6396 Microphone: not all microphones are muted

offer option to select which microphone to mute Settings UI: settings info for hotkeys valid modifiers - #6246 (comment)

Fixed possible crash in PowerToys when the module is turned off Code cleanup: move VideoConferenceViewModel.cs from Settings.UI to Settings.UI.Lib

move toolbar out of the VideoConferenceSettings Telemetry: add telemetry for settings

This release isn't available via WinGet; you can get the exe for PowerToys v0.24 from GitHub.