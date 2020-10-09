  ⋮  

PowerToys v0.23.2 Is Now Available with a Few Bug Fixes 

Oct 9, 2020
Microsoft has released a fresh update for PowerToys. Today's PowerToys 0.23.2 follows last week's version 0.23 that focused on quality improvements and bug fixing. PowerToys 0.23.2 is a minor update bringing the following 7 bug fixes for PowerToys Run, FancyZones, and Keyboard manager utilities.

  • 6955 - KBM crash when remapping shortcut
  • 6951 - KBM fix for Alt + ` with Japanese keyboards
  • 6533 - PT Run Placeholder files (onedrive) breaks Win32 scan
  • 7138 - PT Run Auto suggest not working
  • 7116 - FZ Clone parent data
  • 6967 - FZ forgets VD Layout
  • 3536 - FZ + Chrome tab issue

The company has promised to deliver the next major release (version 0.25) at the end of this month.

Complete changelog of PowerToys v0.23.0

General

  • Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.
  • The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for installer args

FancyZones

  • Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen
  • Fixed spanning across monitors bug
  • Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid
  • Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones
  • General bug fixes

PT Run

  • Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
  • Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install
  • Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)
  • Fixed a screen flicker for
  • General bug fixes

Keyboard manager

  • Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
  • Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
  • General bug fixes

Preview Pane

  • Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support.

Settings

  • Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer
  • Fixed crash on empty color value.
  • Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off
  • Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings
  • Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
  • Layout adjustments (Thanks @niels9001)
  • General bug fixes

For more details, head over to GitHub for release notes.

