PowerToys v0.23.2 Is Now Available with a Few Bug Fixes
Microsoft has released a fresh update for PowerToys. Today's PowerToys 0.23.2 follows last week's version 0.23 that focused on quality improvements and bug fixing. PowerToys 0.23.2 is a minor update bringing the following 7 bug fixes for PowerToys Run, FancyZones, and Keyboard manager utilities.
The company has promised to deliver the next major release (version 0.25) at the end of this month.
Complete changelog of PowerToys v0.23.0
General
- Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.
- The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for installer args
FancyZones
- Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen
- Fixed spanning across monitors bug
- Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid
- Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones
- General bug fixes
PT Run
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install
- Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)
- Fixed a screen flicker for
- General bug fixes
Keyboard manager
- Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- General bug fixes
Preview Pane
- Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support.
Settings
- Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer
- Fixed crash on empty color value.
- Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off
- Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings
- Fixed multiple accessibility issues.
- Layout adjustments (Thanks @niels9001)
- General bug fixes
For more details, head over to GitHub for release notes.
