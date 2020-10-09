Microsoft has released a fresh update for PowerToys. Today's PowerToys 0.23.2 follows last week's version 0.23 that focused on quality improvements and bug fixing. PowerToys 0.23.2 is a minor update bringing the following 7 bug fixes for PowerToys Run, FancyZones, and Keyboard manager utilities.

6955 - KBM crash when remapping shortcut

6951 - KBM fix for Alt + ` with Japanese keyboards

6533 - PT Run Placeholder files (onedrive) breaks Win32 scan

7138 - PT Run Auto suggest not working

7116 - FZ Clone parent data

6967 - FZ forgets VD Layout

3536 - FZ + Chrome tab issue

The company has promised to deliver the next major release (version 0.25) at the end of this month.

Complete changelog of PowerToys v0.23.0

General Localization pipeline is flowing from our Github to the loc system and back. 0.25 should be localized now.

The EXE installer should be at parity now with the MSI. Please go to the wiki for installer args FancyZones Fixed bug on not seeing a newly attached screen

Fixed spanning across monitors bug

Added in default layout for new users, a Priority Grid

Added keyboard support to grow / shrink to multiple zones

General bug fixes PT Run Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting

Stopped PT Run from interfering with an install

Fixed folder bug if it had a # in it (Thanks @jjw24 for the PR!)

Fixed a screen flicker for

General bug fixes Keyboard manager Multiple crash bugs fixed. Prioritized any users reported along with top hits from Watson reporting

Fixed multiple accessibility issues.

General bug fixes Preview Pane Added in Frontmatter and better (but still basic) latex support. Settings Fixed scaling issue for responsive design on Image Resizer

Fixed crash on empty color value.

Fixed crash for toggling FancyZones on/off

Fixed 0x00 NFTS crash for settings

Fixed multiple accessibility issues.

Layout adjustments (Thanks @niels9001)

General bug fixes

For more details, head over to GitHub for release notes.