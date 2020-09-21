After months of Insider testing, last week Microsoft released the final build of the upcoming Windows 10 October 2020 Update (version 20H2). Focusing on small improvements and performance enhancements, Windows 10 version 20H2 will be an easy-to-install feature update much like last year's version 1909. As the public release inches closer, it is time to start paying attention to Windows 10 May 2020 Update, version 2004.

Released in May, Microsoft has since delivered several batches of cumulative updates to the latest version of the operating system, fixing bugs and issues. Only a driver issue is left to be addressed that impacts a very small set of devices that have the following Conexant audio drivers:

The affected driver will be named Conexant HDAudio Driver under Sound, video and game controllers in Device Manager and have versions 8.65.47.53, 8.65.56.51, or 8.66.0.0 through 8.66.89.00 for chdrt64.sys or chdrt32.sys.

Apart from this problem, Windows 10 version 2004 is largely bug-free and stable and with a new feature update almost here, this is the right time to save a copy of version 2004 before that option is no longer available. Once Windows 10 October 2020 Update is out, you won't be able to download ISO files for version 2004.

While early adoption is always possible for Windows enthusiasts, we recommend cautious users to wait a few months after the public release before installing a new version. This is that time for version 2004. Even if you aren't currently looking forward to a new update, downloading takes a few minutes and you will have the peace of mind that it's there if you plan to make the upgrade in the coming months without having to then force-update to the new version 20H2.

How to save a copy of Windows 10 version 2004

We have already shared a detailed tutorial on how to download Windows 10 version 2004 ISO files, but here is a recap:

On a non-Windows device, the process is super easy:

Click on this link and you will see a "Select edition" drop-down menu. Click on Windows 10 under May 2020 Update and hit Confirm. [There will be only one Windows 10 option since this works for both Pro and Home editions] Under Select the product language, choose your language > Confirm. You will now see two tabs to download either the 32-bit or the 64-bit Windows 10 May 2020 Update. Download the file you need.

On a Windows device, things are a bit complicated:

Head over to the download page. Under the Create Windows 10 installation media, click on the Download tool now to download the media creation tool. Once downloaded, double-click to open the file. Click on Yes to confirm. In the Setup screen, you will have to Accept the terms to proceed. Next, you will see a "Getting a few things ready" screen, which might take a while... Once done, you can either choose to Upgrade this PC now or Create installation media for another PC. Since we are talking about saving a copy of Windows 10 version 2004, hit the second option. In the next screen, select the right language and architecture (or use the recommended options). Next screen will ask you to choose between a USB drive and an ISO file. You can choose whatever you prefer. Don't worry you won't actually need to burn the ISO file to a DVD later. That's just Microsoft being Microsoft. Your file will now start downloading either on the selected USB or in the chosen folder on your computer (if you chose the second option).

How to clean install Windows 10 May 2020 Update

If you want a clean slate, once you have downloaded the ISO files from Microsoft, you can manually install the operating system to get a fresh copy running on your device. Just keep following instructions on the Media Creation Tool. Or, look into this piece for steps.

How to install Windows 10 version 2004 straight away

If you are ready to upgrade to the latest Windows 10 May 2020 Update and don't want to download an ISO file, you can do that directly through the Settings app.

Click on the Start menu icon and then Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update > Check for updates. If the latest version is available for your PC, you will be able to download and install it there and then. However, some users are still getting the following alert instead as version 2004 still isn't available for everyone:

If you do make the update, make sure to repeat the above process and check for updates again to download any available cumulative updates.