PowerColor Listing Confirms AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 ‘Navi 24’ Graphics Cards With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

By Hassan Mujtaba
PowerColor has confirmed its upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards which were submitted at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

PowerColor Readies Hellbound & Fighter Variants of The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 4 GB 'Navi 24' Graphics Cards

We know that AMD is preparing at least two graphics cards based on its Navi 24 'RDNA 2' GPU, the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and the Radeon RX 6400. Both of these graphics cards will be aimed at the entry-level segment. The RX 6500 XT will be competing directly against the GeForce RTX 3050 TI and Intel ARC A380 while the RX 6400 would be pitted against the GeForce RTX 3050 and the Intel ARC A350 graphics cards. As per the latest listing at EEC, PowerColor would be offering at least 3 new models which include:

  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2/OC (Hellbound)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL/OC (Hellbound)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2 (Hellbound)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL (Hellbound)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV3/OC (Fighter)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2/OC(Fighter)
  • AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)
  • AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV3 (Fighter)
  • AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)
  • AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DH (Fighter)
  • AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV3 (Figher Low Profile)
  • AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV2 (Figher Low Profile)
  • AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DH (Figher Low Profile)

The PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT Hellbound would be the best version of the card featuring a dual-fan cooler with RGB LEDs and a custom PCB design. The Radeon RX 6400 on the other hand will receive the standard Fighter variant with a dual-slot and dual-fan cooler but with no RGB LEDs. There's also going to be a low-profile version of the Radeon RX 6400 Fighter available which makes sense since the RX 6400 is targeted at entry-level, budget, and Mini PCs. Interestingly, only the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT custom models will be receiving overclocked variants.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card With Navi 24 XT GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card With Navi 24 XL GPU

The second card in the Navi 24 RDNA 2 lineup is the AMD Radeon RX 6400 which will be based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card will retain its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and feature slightly lower clocks but still around the 2.5 GHz+ frequency range. It is reported that the RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its sub-75W TDP. It will be available in March around the same time as Intel launches its first ARC Alchemist GPUs.

Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die SizeTBDTBD237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units12162832406072808080
Stream Processors768102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBDTBD2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBDTBD9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit64-bit128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory Clock14 Gbps14 Gbps14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
Bandwidth112 GB/s112 GB/s224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP~75W~100W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price~$200 US~250 US?$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

News Source: Momomo_US

