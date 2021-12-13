PowerColor Listing Confirms AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 ‘Navi 24’ Graphics Cards With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory

PowerColor has confirmed its upcoming AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 graphics cards which were submitted at the EEC (Eurasian Economic Commission).

PowerColor Readies Hellbound & Fighter Variants of The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 4 GB 'Navi 24' Graphics Cards

We know that AMD is preparing at least two graphics cards based on its Navi 24 'RDNA 2' GPU, the Radeon RX 6500 XT, and the Radeon RX 6400. Both of these graphics cards will be aimed at the entry-level segment. The RX 6500 XT will be competing directly against the GeForce RTX 3050 TI and Intel ARC A380 while the RX 6400 would be pitted against the GeForce RTX 3050 and the Intel ARC A350 graphics cards. As per the latest listing at EEC, PowerColor would be offering at least 3 new models which include:

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2/OC (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL/OC (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHLV2 (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHL (Hellbound)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV3/OC (Fighter)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2/OC(Fighter)

AXRX 6500XT 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV3 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DHV2 (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 4GBD6-DH (Fighter)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV3 (Figher Low Profile)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DHV2 (Figher Low Profile)

AXRX 6400 LP 4GBD6-DH (Figher Low Profile)

The PowerColor Radeon RX 6500 XT Hellbound would be the best version of the card featuring a dual-fan cooler with RGB LEDs and a custom PCB design. The Radeon RX 6400 on the other hand will receive the standard Fighter variant with a dual-slot and dual-fan cooler but with no RGB LEDs. There's also going to be a low-profile version of the Radeon RX 6400 Fighter available which makes sense since the RX 6400 is targeted at entry-level, budget, and Mini PCs. Interestingly, only the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT custom models will be receiving overclocked variants.

AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT Graphics Card With Navi 24 XT GPU

The AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT will be utilizing the full Navi 24 XT GPU die. Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier.

As for the specifications, the AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT graphics card will feature 1024 cores and 4 GB of GDDR6 memory. The card would not be able to operate in any mining algorithm, especially ETH. The top model will feature a TDP slightly above 75W and as such, will require external power connectors to boot. The card is expected to launch in mid-January so expect an announcement at CES 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6400 Graphics Card With Navi 24 XL GPU

The second card in the Navi 24 RDNA 2 lineup is the AMD Radeon RX 6400 which will be based on a slightly cut-down 'XL' chip with 768 cores. The card will retain its 4 GB GDDR6 memory and feature slightly lower clocks but still around the 2.5 GHz+ frequency range. It is reported that the RX 6400 is not going to require any power connectors to boot thanks to its sub-75W TDP. It will be available in March around the same time as Intel launches its first ARC Alchemist GPUs.

Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. But given that AMD has raised the prices of RDNA 2 GPUs and alerted its AIB partners to do the same too, the entry-level market may end up in another mess for budget builders trying to get on something after years of wait.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 6400 AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT AMD Radeon RX 6600 AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT AMD Radeon RX 6800 AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX GPU Navi 24 (XL)? Navi 24 (XT)? Navi 23 (XL) Navi 23 (XT) Navi 22 (XT?) Navi 21 XL Navi 21 XT Navi 21 XTX Navi 21 XTXH Navi 21 XTXH Process Node 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm 7nm Die Size TBD TBD 237mm2 237mm2 336mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 520mm2 Transistors TBD TBD 11.06 Billion 11.06 Billion 17.2 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion 26.8 Billion Compute Units 12 16 28 32 40 60 72 80 80 80 Stream Processors 768 1024 1792 2048 2560 3840 4608 5120 5120 5120 TMUs/ROPs TBD TBD 112/64 128/64 160/64 240 / 96 288 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 320 / 128 Game Clock TBD TBD 2044 MHz 2359 MHz 2424 MHz 1815 MHz 2015 MHz 2015 MHz 2250 MHz TBA Boost Clock TBD TBD 2491 MHz 2589 MHz 2581 MHz 2105 MHz 2250 MHz 2250 MHz 2345 MHz 2435 MHz FP32 TFLOPs TBD TBD 9.0 TFLOPs 10.6 TFLOPs 13.21 TFLOPs 16.17 TFLOPs 20.74 TFLOPs 23.04 TFLOPs 24.01 TFLOPs 24.93 TFLOPs Memory Size 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache 12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache 16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache Memory Bus 64-bit 64-bit 128-bit 128-bit 192-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit Memory Clock 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 14 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 16 Gbps 18 Gbps 18 Gbps Bandwidth 112 GB/s 112 GB/s 224 GB/s 256 GB/s 384 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 512 GB/s 576 GB/s 576 GB/s TDP ~75W ~100W 132W 160W 230W 250W 300W 300W 330W 330W Price ~$200 US ~250 US? $329 US $379 US $479 US $579 US $649 US $999 US ~$1199 US ~$1199 US

News Source: Momomo_US