AMD RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 Entry-Level Graphics Cards With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Allegedly In The Works

By Hassan Mujtaba
AMD Allegedely Readies Entry-Level Radeon RX 6500 XT & Radeon RX 6400 'RDNA 2' Graphics Cards

AMD isn't finished with its RDNA 2 graphics card lineup and is allegedly working on two new cards, the Radeon RX 6500 XT & the RX 6400.

The information comes from reliable leaker, Komachi, who has been very accurate with previously discovered leaks/rumors. According to Komachi, AMD is expected to launch two new RDNA2 GPUs powered graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400. It is stated that the graphics cards are likely to feature the AMD Navi 24 GPU SKU.

AMD Rumored To Become Samsung’s First 3nm Customer Along With 65% Revenue Growth

AMD Navi 24 'Beige Goby' RDNA 2 GPU For Radeon RX 6000 Series

Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.

AMD Entry-Level Radeon RX 6000 Graphics Cards Based on Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs Expected To Launch in Q1 2022

Qualcomm Will Use Former Apple Engineers to Compete Against Its New M-Series Chips

In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The addition of Infinity Cache is pretty interesting since early rumors had stated that the GPUs below Navi 23 won't feature any additional last-level cache. The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier

Komachi states that both, the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 will feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory so we are definitely looking at a 64-bit bus interface. We aren't sure what the other specs would look like but the RX 6500 XT is likely to utilize the full chip while the RX 6400 could utilize the cut-down Navi 24 GPU SKU with a core count anywhere between 512-896. Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. The cards are expected to launch in Q1 2022.

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:

Graphics CardAMD Radeon RX 6400AMD Radeon RX 6500 XTAMD Radeon RX 6600AMD Radeon RX 6600 XTAMD Radeon RX 6700 XTAMD Radeon RX 6800AMD Radeon RX 6800 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTAMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid CooledAMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
GPUNavi 24 (XL)?Navi 24 (XT)?Navi 23 (XL)Navi 23 (XT)Navi 22 (XT?)Navi 21 XLNavi 21 XTNavi 21 XTXNavi 21 XTXHNavi 21 XTXH
Process Node7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm7nm
Die SizeTBDTBD237mm2237mm2336mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2520mm2
TransistorsTBDTBD11.06 Billion11.06 Billion17.2 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion26.8 Billion
Compute Units10-14162832406072808080
Stream Processors640-896102417922048256038404608512051205120
TMUs/ROPsTBDTBD112/64128/64160/64240 / 96288 / 128320 / 128320 / 128320 / 128
Game ClockTBDTBD2044 MHz2359 MHz2424 MHz1815 MHz2015 MHz2015 MHz2250 MHzTBA
Boost ClockTBDTBD2491 MHz2589 MHz2581 MHz2105 MHz2250 MHz2250 MHz2345 MHz2435 MHz
FP32 TFLOPsTBDTBD9.0 TFLOPs10.6 TFLOPs13.21 TFLOPs16.17 TFLOPs20.74 TFLOPs23.04 TFLOPs24.01 TFLOPs24.93 TFLOPs
Memory Size4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
Memory Bus64-bit?64-bit?128-bit128-bit192-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit256-bit
Memory ClockTBDTBD14 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps16 Gbps18 Gbps18 Gbps
BandwidthTBDTBD224 GB/s256 GB/s384 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s512 GB/s576 GB/s576 GB/s
TDP~100W~100W132W160W230W250W300W300W330W330W
Price~$200 US~250 US?$329 US$379 US$479 US$579 US$649 US$999 US~$1199 US~$1199 US

News Source: Videocardz

