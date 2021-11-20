AMD RDNA 2 Powered Radeon RX 6500 XT & RX 6400 Entry-Level Graphics Cards With 4 GB GDDR6 Memory Allegedly In The Works
AMD isn't finished with its RDNA 2 graphics card lineup and is allegedly working on two new cards, the Radeon RX 6500 XT & the RX 6400.
The information comes from reliable leaker, Komachi, who has been very accurate with previously discovered leaks/rumors. According to Komachi, AMD is expected to launch two new RDNA2 GPUs powered graphics cards, the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400. It is stated that the graphics cards are likely to feature the AMD Navi 24 GPU SKU.
GDDR6 4GB🤔https://t.co/9wt67BnnKi
— 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) November 20, 2021
N24っぽい？ｲｲﾈ!
— 遠坂小町@Komachi (@KOMACHI_ENSAKA) November 20, 2021
AMD Navi 24 'Beige Goby' RDNA 2 GPU For Radeon RX 6000 Series
Internally known as 'Beige Goby', the AMD Navi 24 GPU is the smallest of the RDNA 2 lineup and will feature a single SDMA engine. The chip will feature 2 shader arrays for a total of 8 WGPs and a maximum of 16 Compute Units. AMD has 64 stream processors per compute unit so that brings the total core count on the Navi 24 GPU at 1024 which is half that of the Navi 23 GPU which will offer 2048 stream processors in 32 compute units.
In addition to the number of cores, each shader array would feature 128 KB of L1 cache, 1 MB of L2 cache and there would also be 16 MB of Infinity Cache (LLC). The addition of Infinity Cache is pretty interesting since early rumors had stated that the GPUs below Navi 23 won't feature any additional last-level cache. The AMD Navi 24 RDNA 2 GPUs will also be featured across a 64-bit bus interface & will be featured on low-end Radeon RX 6500 or RX 6400 series parts. AMD Navi 24 is expected to get some really high clock speeds, even surpassing the 2.8 GHz barrier
Komachi states that both, the Radeon RX 6500 XT and Radeon RX 6400 will feature 4 GB of GDDR6 memory so we are definitely looking at a 64-bit bus interface. We aren't sure what the other specs would look like but the RX 6500 XT is likely to utilize the full chip while the RX 6400 could utilize the cut-down Navi 24 GPU SKU with a core count anywhere between 512-896. Both GPUs will be aimed at the entry-level segment with MSRPs of sub $200-$250 US. Since the Radeon RX 6600 series is already positioned in the premium 1080p gaming segment, expect the Navi 24 GPUs to be aimed at the entry-level 1080p gaming market. The cards are expected to launch in Q1 2022.
AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series "RDNA 2" Graphics Card Lineup:
|Graphics Card
|AMD Radeon RX 6400
|AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6600
|AMD Radeon RX 6600 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6800
|AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XT Liquid Cooled
|AMD Radeon RX 6900 XTX
|GPU
|Navi 24 (XL)?
|Navi 24 (XT)?
|Navi 23 (XL)
|Navi 23 (XT)
|Navi 22 (XT?)
|Navi 21 XL
|Navi 21 XT
|Navi 21 XTX
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Navi 21 XTXH
|Process Node
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|7nm
|Die Size
|TBD
|TBD
|237mm2
|237mm2
|336mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|520mm2
|Transistors
|TBD
|TBD
|11.06 Billion
|11.06 Billion
|17.2 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|26.8 Billion
|Compute Units
|10-14
|16
|28
|32
|40
|60
|72
|80
|80
|80
|Stream Processors
|640-896
|1024
|1792
|2048
|2560
|3840
|4608
|5120
|5120
|5120
|TMUs/ROPs
|TBD
|TBD
|112/64
|128/64
|160/64
|240 / 96
|288 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|320 / 128
|Game Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|2044 MHz
|2359 MHz
|2424 MHz
|1815 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2015 MHz
|2250 MHz
|TBA
|Boost Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|2491 MHz
|2589 MHz
|2581 MHz
|2105 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2250 MHz
|2345 MHz
|2435 MHz
|FP32 TFLOPs
|TBD
|TBD
|9.0 TFLOPs
|10.6 TFLOPs
|13.21 TFLOPs
|16.17 TFLOPs
|20.74 TFLOPs
|23.04 TFLOPs
|24.01 TFLOPs
|24.93 TFLOPs
|Memory Size
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|4 GB GDDR6 + 16 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|8 GB GDDR6 + 32 MB Infinity Cache
|12 GB GDDR6 + 96 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|16 GB GDDR6 +128 MB Infinity Cache
|Memory Bus
|64-bit?
|64-bit?
|128-bit
|128-bit
|192-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|256-bit
|Memory Clock
|TBD
|TBD
|14 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|16 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|18 Gbps
|Bandwidth
|TBD
|TBD
|224 GB/s
|256 GB/s
|384 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|512 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|576 GB/s
|TDP
|~100W
|~100W
|132W
|160W
|230W
|250W
|300W
|300W
|330W
|330W
|Price
|~$200 US
|~250 US?
|$329 US
|$379 US
|$479 US
|$579 US
|$649 US
|$999 US
|~$1199 US
|~$1199 US
