AMD Might Have Silently Increased The Prices of All RDNA 2 Radeon RX 6000 GPUs For Its Board Partners, 10% Price Hike Alleged

AMD Radeon RX 6000 Series 'RDNA 2' GPU Prices Reportedly Increased By 10% For Board Partners

A few days ago, we reported how AMD's Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards were once again retailing for almost two times their MSRP around the globe. But based on the latest reports, the worst is yet to come.

Board Channels Forums has revealed that AMD RX 6000 series graphics cards will continue to rise sharply and that the price increase will affect all Radeon RX 6000 series graphics cards & will not be restricted to a specific region. In November of this year, the AMD Radeon RX 6000 series saw a price hike of 9% from the previous month and the latest 10% price hike is going to be applied in the new RDNA 2 GPU batch which ships out later this month.

The main reason cited is TSMC's foundry costs and the price to acquire 7nm wafers. The source states that due to increased production and process node acquiring costs, TSMC has raised its prices for all partners including AMD whose entire AMD Ryzen and AMD Radeon lineup currently relies on the 7nm process node.

AMD Radeon Graphics Cards & GPU Prices - November 2021 (via Hardware Unboxed):





As such, AMD has subsequently notified its AIB partners to adjust the pricing of their Radeon RX 6000 series cards based on the company's RDNA 2 GPU lineup. As such, consumers are expected to pay even higher prices than what they were already paying. We know that the GPU market isn't expected to get normal until 2023 so till then, we might see even more price hikes and shortages as reported here. All reports now point towards normalization in 2023 so don't expect any miracles prior to that. New GPUs are planned for launch in the coming months so expect them to be priced similarly if not way higher.

