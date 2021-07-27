“Gardevoir”, the Embrace Pokémon will be added to the Pokémon Unite roster tomorrow.

The MOBA has only been out for a week, but already TiMI Studio and The Pokémon Company are adding a new ranged attacker to the roster. As announced via the game’s official Twitter account, Gardevoir will be available starting tomorrow. A short gameplay video of Gardevoir in action can be found below:

Pokémon Unite Arriving on iOS and Android in September

Attention, Trainers! Gardevoir is arriving to the shores of Aeos Island on July 28! Keep your eyes open for when this Ranged Attacker steps into battle this Wednesday! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/3eurxLvZH5 — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) July 27, 2021

First introduced in Generation III, Gardevoir is a dual-type Psychic/Fairy Pokémon, which evolves from Kirlia (the evolution of Ralts).

“It has the power to predict the future”, the description of Gardevoir reads on the official Pokémon website reads. “Its power peaks when it is protecting its Trainer.”

Pokémon Unite was first announced back in June of last year. The cross-platform MOBA is available globally now on the Nintendo Switch with the game launching on mobile devices this September.