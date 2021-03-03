Pokémon UNITE Beta Launched in Canada; First Gameplay Videos Out Now

The free-to-play MOBA game Pokémon UNITE, developed by TiMi Studios (a subsidiary of Tencent), has recently begun its regional beta testing (in Canada) on the Android platform.

Trainers unite in Pokémon UNITE! Experience a new kind of Pokémon battle in the Pokémon UNITE regional beta test! Team up and face off in 5-on-5 team battles to see who can score the most points within the allotted time. Work together with your fellow Trainers to catch wild Pokémon, level up and evolve your partner Pokémon, and defeat the opposing team’s Pokémon to prevent them from scoring points. Put your teamwork to the test, and take home the win! Notes:

●The Pokémon UNITE regional beta test is open only to residents of Canada.

●Participants must be at least 16 years old to participate.

●Progress will be reset upon the beta’s completion.

●Capture or streaming of gameplay is not allowed during the regional beta test.

●This app is free-to-play and is optimized for smartphones, not tablets.

●The app is compatible with Android devices that have 3 GB of RAM or more and have Android Version 5.0+ installed.

Even though the Play Store description clearly states that capturing gameplay is not allowed during this test, YouTube is already brimming with gameplay footage of Pokémons like Slowbro, Greninja, Garchomp, and Cinderage. Check them out below before someone shuts the videos down with a DMCA.

Pokémon UNITE will release at some point this year for mobile platforms and Nintendo Switch. Cross-play between the platforms should be available, too.