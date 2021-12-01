Google Play Awards 2021 Crown Pokémon Unite as the Best Game

Google Play has shared its own yearly awards for the best apps and games available in the store. When it comes to games, TiMi Studio Group's Pokémon Unite won the best game of the year award thanks to its 'dynamic gameplay' and 'cross-platform experience'.

As you might recall, Pokémon Unite works seamlessly across Nintendo Switch, Android, and iOS. Still, Chris wasn't that impressed when he reviewed it, though most of that was due to the aggressive monetization model of the free-to-play Multiplayer Online Battle Arena (MOBA) game. He rated the game 6 out of 10.

Pokemon UNITE Coming to iOS and Android on September 22

Pokémon Unite is a genuinely fun and charming game, with quick and accessible combat with enough tactical element to keep it interesting, while not overwhelming newcomers to the genre. However, it is predatory in all the worst ways, copying the worst tactics of pay-to-win free-to-play games, such as five currencies, loot boxes, buyable (with real-money) boosts, and items that influence battle, and more. While the game can be fun, the predatory tactics leave a nasty taste in the mouth.

Here's the full list of Google Play Awards 2021 winners in the various categories available for games. Which one was your favorite this year? Let us know in the comments!