PC Players Can Perfectly Enjoy The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in up to 4K@60FPS Through Yuzu and Ryujinx

The HD remaster of The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword was released globally for the Nintendo Switch last week, but PC players can also enjoy the beautiful title via the Yuzu and Ryujinx Switch emulators.

Originally released for the Wii back in 2011, many consider Skyward Sword to offer one of the best storylines and visuals in a Zelda game. Unfortunately, the motion controls on the Wii spoiled the fun for a lot of players. One can imagine the joy when Nintendo announced that it would be releasing an HD remaster on the Switch with an additional, more traditional, control scheme. We reviewed the remaster upon release, and praised its dungeons, story, soundtrack, and include quality-of-life improvements.

Although exclusive to Nintendo’s hybrid platform, PC players can also enjoy ‘Skyloft’ and the world below just perfectly at 60FPS and up to 4K resolution (via both Ryujinx and Yuzu).

Of course, you’ll need to own a copy of the Switch title and quite a beefy rig in order to properly play the title, but if you do, you’ll be in for quite the experience on PC.

Down below you’ll find videos of Skyward Sword HD running in Yuzu and Ryujinx. Judge for yourself.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in Ryujinx in 4K@60FPS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD in Yuzu in 1080p@60FPS

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD is available globally now for the Nintendo Switch. The game managed to top the weekly physical UK sales, thereby beating multiplatform titles such as F1 2021 and FIFA 21.