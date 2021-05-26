Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl, Legends: Arceus Release Dates Confirmed

The release dates for Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Pokémon Legends: Arceus have been confirmed today.

The remakes of the Nintendo DS entries in the series set in the Sinnoh region will be released on Nintendo Switch on November 19th worldwide. November is traditionally the month for major Pokémon releases, so this release date is not surprising at all.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is the Series’ First Full Open-World Entry, Coming in 2022

On the other hand, the release date for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is indeed surprising. The first truly open-world entry in the series will be released on January 28th, 2022, which is far sooner than most expected.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl and Legends: Arceus have been revealed earlier this year. The first two are remakes of the games released in 2006 on Nintendo DS featuring a faithful rendition of the original story as well as new mechanics inspired by those featured in the latest entries in the series.

Developed by ILCA Inc. and directed by Junichi Masuda (Game Freak) and Yuichi Ueda (ILCA), Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl enable fans to experience the original story and game features in a fresh way. The original games have been faithfully reproduced and colorfully revitalized for Nintendo Switch. The sense of scale of the towns and routes has been carefully preserved, and fans who played the original games will recognize many familiar places. These games are updated with the easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences introduced in recent Pokémon core series video games, in addition to up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes.

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond & Shining Pearl launch on Nintendo Switch on November 19th worldwide. Pokémon Legends: Arceus will release on January 28, 2022 worldwide also on Nintendo Switch.