PNY Launches Its LX2030 & LX3030 M.2 NVMe Gen 3 SSDs, Certified For Chia (XCH) Plotting

PNY has launched its brand new LX2030 & LX3030 M.2 NVMe SSDs which are certified for Chia (XCH) plotting. The two SSDs are designed for proof of space and time applications such as Chia and offer extreme levels of endurance compared to standard drives.

PNY Releases Chia (XCH) Plotting Certified SSDs, The LX2030 & LX3030 With Up To 54,000 TBW Endurance

The PNY LX2030 & LX3030 M.2 NVMe SSDs are a design partnership with Phison to deliver the first SSDs dedicated to Chia plotting. The SSDs come in 1 TB and 2 TB flavors and offer up to 54K TBW & Gen 3 x4 compliancy. The read and write speeds for the premium LX3030 are rated at 3200 MB/s & 2400 MB/s, respectively while the LX2030 is rated at 3200 MB/s & 1000 MB/s, respectively. The SSD comes in the M.2 2280 form factor and are available starting today from PNY and its retail partners.

Sabrent Unveils The Ultra-High Endurance Plotripper & Plotripper Pro SSDs Specifically Designed For Mining The Chia Coin













Designed for Plotting

The PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe SSDs are the ideal solutions for “proof of space and time” applications like plotting Chia Coin. Unlike “proof of work” models like bitcoin which consumes large amounts of power by requiring the miners to do complex mathematical calculations, “proof of space and time” applications utilize the unused space on a users’ systems, making it a more energy-efficient and environmentally conscious model.

To secure the blockchain, the data needs to be first created in a process called “plotting”, which is only required once per plot file. This process is write-intensive, so a desirable SSD for plotting has high sustained write bandwidth and endurance (TBW, or terabytes written). Typically this level of write performance and endurance was only seen on enterprise-class SSDs.

Lifextension Technology

The PNY family of LX drives take advantage of Lifextension technology to offer a Chia plotting TBW rating of up to 54,000 in the LX3030 2TB. To deliver such a high Plotting TBW, the LX series of PNY SSDs utilize an advanced AI Engine, LDPC, and Flash I/F to improve NAND endurance, making them the best unit cost for plotting. Without sacrifice, you are able to take full advantage of Lifextension technology and the up to 18X better endurance by adding an LX drive to your system.

Chia Cryptocurrency Just Broke Through 10 Exabytes Of Storage And Shows No Signs Of Slowing Down

Statement From CHIA Team

"I'm very excited that PNY has partnered with Phison to deliver the first SSD for Chia plotting. The LX3030 is tuned for the Chia plotting workload, which requires a high amount of sustained bandwidth. Users can be at ease knowing they won't wear out the drive easily - the LX3030 1TB can create 2PB of plots before wearing out! All of this is in an M.2 80mm form factor for broad compatibility. The entry LX2030 will be great for small form factor systems and 4-6 core desktops and laptops, like the NUC build." Jon-Michael Hands, VP Storage Business Development at Chia

Engineered to Perform

The PNY LX2030 and LX3030 are engineered with the precision and quality our customers have enjoyed with the CS families of SSDs. We've taken the most advanced NAND flash and refined the LX family of SSDs to achieve a higher threshold for endurance and reliability. PNY's extensive testing and rigorous validation process ensure compatibility across various platforms and multiple operating systems.





LX SSD Product Specification

Chia Plotting TBW:

LX3030 2TB: 54,000

LX3030 1TB: 27,000

LX2030 2TB: 10,000

Chia Plotting Read and Write Performance

LX3030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 2,400MB/s

LX2030 - Read: 3,200MB/s & Write: 1,000MB/s

Form Factor: M.2 2280

Product Availability

PNY LX2030 and LX3030 M.2 NVMe Gen3 x4 SSDs are available immediately unfortunately, we weren't able to get a word on pricing yet.