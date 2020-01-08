Plugable’s New Thunderbolt 3 Dock Sports a Whopping 14 Ports; Includes Two 4K 60Hz Display Outputs, 100W Charging & More

Plugable, the company well-known for making Thunderbolt 3 peripherals launched three new products including a docking station and adapters during the CES 2020. These will allow for improved peripheral connectivity, which is always great if you do heavy lifting tasks. Notable amongst the new offering is the new Thunderbolt 3 docking station called the TBT3-UDZ.

Plugable’s New TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 Docking Station Has All the Ports You Could Ever Want

The new Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 docking station features USB-C connectivity and has 14 ports in total including 7 USB ports, a microSD card slot, an SD card slot, and an audio jack combo. Out of the seven USB-A ports, two are at the front, including a USB 10Gbps port with BC 1.2 charging and a USB 10Gbps port and five are at the back and offer USB 3.0 speeds of 5Gbps. At the back, there is also a single Gigabit Ethernet port.

Additionally, the TBT3-UDZ can also provide 100W of power to a compatible notebook or MacBook, so that you have enough juice when you are on the go. The docking station has Intel’s Titan Ridge chipset inside and can power two 4K screens at 60Hz through either HDMI or DisplayPort without requiring additional adapters. The Thunderbolt 3 boasts a bandwidth of 40Gbps, which means you will be able to run your high-resolution screens at the native performance offered by the graphics processor of your system.

The Plugable TBT3-UDZ Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C Docking Station is expected to go on sale towards the end of Q2 2020 and although there’s no word on the pricing, it isn’t expected to come cheap. In short, we believe it to be an expensive accessory but it seems justified considering how powerful the dock is. You can also register on the company’s website to be notified about its availability.

Source: Plugable

