Plextor shows off the M9P Plus AIC SSD and its M.2 Twin at CES 2020

Plextor showed off its M9P line of premium PCI-Express NVMe SSDs at CES which comes with both half-height add-in card form-factor and a standard version of M.2-2280 form-factor. These drives utilize the Marvel 88SS1092 'Eldora Plus' eight-channel controller that has been paired with the latest BiCSS4 96-layer TLC NAND Flash, allowing the drives to reach a sequential speed of up to 3,400 MB/s read, and 2,20 MB/s write.

The M9P Plus SSDs come in a variety of capacities like a 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1 TB sizes, These varying capacities allow PC builders to pick the size that fits your system the best. The overall endurance for these three models is proportionately rated at 160 TB, 320 TB, and 640 TB. The 256 GB version of the M.2-2280 model is priced at $51, the 512 GB version is priced at $81, and the 1 TB version at $135. The AIC versions have a roughly $15 premiums over the initial prices. The AIC offers the ability to swap out these drives in the test bench easily. The AIC version also has RGB LED lights included.

From the Game testing done by LegitReviews, shows that the Plextor M9P Plus series was tested utilizing the game of Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers. In the test, LegitReviews used a resolution of 2560x1440, and this shows that the Plextor M9P Plus can load the game in just 12.54 seconds.

The Plextor M9P Plus series should be widely available on the market in quarter one of 2020. The Plextor M9P Plus series takes a controller that has been around for a few years and adds it with the latest BiCS4 NAND Flash. While the performance numbers aren't the highest on the market, but Plextor believes they have a winner for PC gamers and prosumers that are looking for the ultimate user experience. The Plextor M9P has an add-in card, an M.2 2280 drive with a heatsink, and without a heatsink.