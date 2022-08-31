Menu
PlayStation Plus Essential September 2022 Titles Include Need for Speed Heat, Granblue Fantasy Versus – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Aug 31, 2022
PlayStation Plus Essential

The list PlayStation Plus Essential September 2022 titles has leaked online, revealing which titles players will be able to download as part of their subscription.

As revealed by the reliable billbil kun on Dealabs, who has been revealing PS Plus titles before the official announcement for months now, subscribers will be able to download Need for Speed Heat, TOEM and Granblue Fantasy Versus. While solid titles, next month's update definitely does not compare with the August lineup, which included high-quality games like Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2.

Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Little Nightmares are the PlayStation Plus Essential August Titles [Confirmed]

Need for Speed Heat is the latest entry in the long-running racing series and far from being the best one, as highlighted by Nathan in his review:

Need for Speed Heat ditching its predecessor’s heavy-handed microtransactions and live-service nonsense is commendable, but in most other ways, this is actually a step back for the series. The game provides some solid arcade thrills, but a limited map, so-so visuals, slapdash action, and irritating cops weigh the experience down. If you’re desperate for a new open-world racer, Need for Speed Heat may be worth a spin, but most will want to wait until this one hits the used car lot.

The other major addition to the PlayStation Plus Essential library, Granblue Fantasy Versus, is definitely a more solid game, as we highlighted in our review:

Granblue Fantasy: Versus is a top-quality fighting game. It looks great and has carved out its own niche, introducing a style of gameplay that is both familiar and very new. The varied cast of characters and fun RPG mode enhance what is an already excellent package. A great game both for less experienced fighting game players who are interested in the genre, and an essential for those looking to conquer yet another game in ranked mode.

More information on PlayStation Plus Essential and the other subscription tiers introduced earlier this year can be found here.

