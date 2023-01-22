Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising Announced; Brings Rollback, Crossplay, and Additional Game Modes

A new entry in the Granblue Fantasy Versus series has been announced yesterday during Granblue Fantasy Fes. This is an expanded version of Granblue Fantasy Versus known as Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising. This version brings character reworks, new mechanics, and even completely new game modes. Of course, it will also have Crossplay and Rollback Netcode.

You can watch the reveal trailer for Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising below:

This game is based on the hit mobile game Granblue Fantasy. The game offers new mechanics which are going to spice the strategies for a lot of characters up. Several of the new game mechanics will be revealed over the course of the year. Additionally, the game will expand its roster of characters.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising will also bring with it a simplified version of RPG mode with an all-new Story Mode. This mode brings all the chapters from Granblue Fantasy Versus in an original saga that features new characters. Additionally, the game will also see a visual overhaul with in-game shaders and post-processing effects being added to replicate the art style of Granblue Fantasy.

This new version of the game will also introduce a new Online lobby which also brings a new additional game mode that really puts other fighting games to shame. Granblue Fantasy Versus will allow players to discover new ways to play with multiplayer party games in what's known as Grand Bruise Legends. You can watch the trailer for this mode below

The Granblue Fantasy versus Rising Grand Bruise Legends mode includes several minigames that can be played like in a gacha fighting game version of Fall Guys. The mode will include several games in which players will face head-to-head against others in various battle royale and team-based minigames.

Granblue Fantasy Versus Rising will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and PC (Steam) at some point in 2023.