PlayStation Plus Essential December 2022 Leak Reveals Mass Effect and Biomutant

Whelp, it seems like Dealabs has found which games will be part of the PlayStation Plus Essential program... Again. The new batch of games that will join the service in December 2022 will include some banger titles. So, what games are going to join the service this month? Here's the list according to Dealabs' own billbil-kun.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition

Biomutant

Divine Knockout

According to them, this batch of games will be available for PlayStation Plus Essential users. The games will be available from December 6, 2022, to January 3, 2023. Players can continue to play these games even after they’re no longer available to claim at the end of the monthly period. So, make sure to keep claiming the games for your service.

As for which games are going to be included with the service, Mass Effect: Legendary Edition allows players to relive the Commander Shepard story with a remaster of the original trilogy. This edition of the game includes single-player base content and over 40 DLC from Mass Effect, Mass Effect 2, and Mass Effect 3 games, including promo weapons, armor, and packs — remastered and optimized for 4K Ultra HD.

Biomutant is a THQ Nordic experience which offers a martial arts-style combat system. You can customize your character in various ways according to your gameplay style and change their appearance through mutations to overcome obstacles introduced by their surroundings. Your actions play a major part in unfolding a story where the End is coming to the New World.

Finally, Divine Knockout is an upcoming platform fighter that will use PlayStation Plus Essential's online features. In this unique concept, players become part of the action from a third-person perspective rather than the usual bird's eye view in other games from the genre. Players will be able to take control of deities as they use their abilities to stand tall against their opposition.

PlayStation Plus Essential is currently available as part of the new restructuring of the program. You can pick between this tier or the other two higher tiers that offer additional benefits.