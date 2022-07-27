Menu
Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2 and Little Nightmares are the PlayStation Plus Essential August Titles – Rumor

Francesco De Meo
Jul 27, 2022
Yakuza: Like a Dragon

August is looking to be a great month for PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers, as the service will apparently offer some great titles, such as SEGA's Yakuza: Like a Dragon.

The extremely reliable billbil kun, who has been revealing PlayStation Plus titles ahead of the official announcements correctly for quite some time, confirmed that Yakuza: Like a Dragon, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1+2 and Little Knightmares will be the PlayStation Plus Essential August games. An excellent line-up that shows how Sony is not dropping the quality of its basic service following the Extra and Premium subscriptions launch.

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Yakuza: Like a Dragon Sequel Confirmed as Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio Restructures

Of the three rumored PlayStation Plus Essential August titles, the biggest is definitely Yakuza: Like a Dragon. The latest main entry of the Yakuza series marks a new beginning for the series, with a new cast of characters and turn-based combat that make the game one of the most fun Yakuza games ever, as highlighted by Kai in his review:

Yakuza: Like a Dragon is a fantastic starting point for newcomers to the series and will be a welcome addition to anyone looking for an RPG fix on the newer consoles. The change-up from active fighting to a turn-based brawler might discourage longtime fans from jumping into this one, but this dragon's quest is a fun change of pace from the usual hustle and bustle of Kamurocho.

Kai also reviewed Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1+2 and liked it as much as Yakuza.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 is the first remake I’ve played in some time that’s completely nailed the feel of the original releases while still turning the finished project into something brand new. Perhaps the closest I could come to is Bluepoint’s work with Shadow of the Colossus and other milestones in gaming achievement, but the difference is that Bluepoint does their best to make these new releases faithful to the source material. 

While billbil kun has proven to be extremely reliable in the past, we have to take today's reveals with a grain of salt until an official announcement comes in. Thankfully, the announcement is coming in a few hours, so it won't take too long to learn if PlayStation Plus Essential subscribers will be able to download Yakuza: Like a Dragon and the other titles for free next month.

Products mentioned in this post

Yakuza: Like a Dragon
USD 31

