Sony Still Has PlayStation 5 Third Party Deals To Announce – Rumor

Last month's PlayStation 5 reveal event confirmed some of the third party games coming to the console, but it seems like there are more third-party deals that have yet to be revealed.

Speaking during the latest Kinda Funny Gamescast, Imran Khan discussed upcoming announcements, highlighting how more information regarding both the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hardware and pricing will likely be revealed in August.

From what I've heard, they both have to talk about hardware this month, in terms of pricing, availability and blablabla. I've also heard that, I don't know if it's this month or later, but they both do have more software to show. So, whether, like they do it now or before the launch or even after the launch. They both have things that are gonna be like "oh shit, I can't believe they're revealing that here." ... I expect Microsoft knows what deals they don't have, so they know what to prepare for.

Imran Khan also revealed that Sony still has some PlayStation 5 third party deals to reveal, deals that Khan is surprised Sony is holding back.

There's more. They're holding onto some things that I'm like really surprised they're holing onto and I wouldn't be shocked if they showed them soon. PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X August events are pretty much a given at this point. Earlier today, Jeff Grubb revealed that a new State of Play will be possibly held between August 5th and August 11th, while Phil Spencer himself revealed that they will talk about the Xbox Series X sometime in August.

The PlayStation 5 console launches later this year worldwide. A precise release date has yet to be confirmed.