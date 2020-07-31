Next State of Play Could Be Set for Early August, According to Jeff Grubb

The next episode of Sony's 'State of Play' show could be coming sooner than expected, according to VentureBeat journalist Jeff Grubb.

A few hours ago, Grubb posted on Twitter a calendar of the upcoming showcase events planned for August. It all begins tomorrow with Tennocon 2020, where Digital Extremes will reveal the new expansion titled 'Heart of Deimos', but then there's the State of Play nestled before the Frontier Games showcase, which is scheduled for August 11th, and after the Rewatch GalaXy Quest due on August 5th.

That means the State of Play could be airing next week, though Grubb later added that no date has been set yet.

I have found the obelisk hidden within Jeff Grubb's Summer Game Mess, and I now travel the universe reborn in the light of video games. It kinda sucks. pic.twitter.com/Q1rS5baY3K — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 31, 2020

A tiny bit, yes. But still not certain, so no date. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) July 31, 2020

There's still a lot that Sony has to share about the upcoming PlayStation 5 console, including its User Interface improvements and styling. A few days ago, a WRC 9 preview essentially leaked the 'Activities' system which reportedly proposes players 'instant deeplinks from the start menu to directly access races or parts of the game, with the intention of keeping players hooked'.

Beyond the State of Play and the aforementioned Frontier Games showcase, there'll be another Xbox event (recently teased by Phil Spencer himself), the DC FanDome where Batman Arkham fans are hoping to learn what Rocksteady and Warner Bros Montréal have been working on for all these years, and then the digital Gamescom 2020 event where quite a few announcements could happen.