Xbox Series X August Event Teased by Phil Spencer; Frame Rates of Backward Compatible Games Are Impressive

More Xbox Series X news are coming sometime next month, including some new details on backward compatibility.

Speaking with iJustine, Xbox head Phil Spencer talked about a variety of topics, including backward compatible games, saying that he is impressed by the frame rates that they are currently seeing from the devs. Spencer added that he is really excited to talk more about the matter, hinting at another Xbox Series X event that will be held in August.

Yeah, we saw Ori and Dirt at 120fps and the frame rate and feel of games is something that you’re really going to feel at launch with Series X. I’m really impressed by the frame rates we’ve seen on backward compatible games from the devs and the back compat team. Focusing on the investment gamers have made in Xbox and making sure that continues, whether it’s the controllers you already own, the games that you already own, respecting a gamer’s relationship with our product is just critically important to me and is something that’s become a pillar for the team.

An August Xbox Series X event has been rumored for a good while, as it has been suggested it will be the month when Microsoft will finally unveil the Xbox Series S / Lockhart, the second next-gen console by Microsoft that is said to sport 20 CUs, which should be more than enough to not hold next-gen games back in any capacity.

Last week's Xbox Game Showcase featured not only the first-ever Halo Infinite campaign footage but also the announcement of multiple Xbox Series X games like a new entry in the Forza Motorsport series, a new Fable game, and Avowed, a first-person role-playing game in development by Obsidian Entertainment set in the world of Pillars of Eternity.

The Xbox Series X releases later this year worldwide. We will keep you updated on the console as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.