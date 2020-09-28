PlayStation 5 DualSense Controller Disassembly Images Shared Online

New images showcasing the PlayStation 5 DualSense controller have emerged online, showing more of the upcoming next-generation controller.

The new images have been shared by Evzen, an Argentinian company specialized in the production of competitive PlayStation 4 and Xbox One controllers. The quality of the images isn't the best, but it is good enough to provide a new in-depth look at the controller.

Final Fantasy XVI Reveal Trailer Was Meant to Show the Actual Game; More Info on World and Characters to Come Next Month

PlayStation 5 DualSense controller promises to bring the gaming experience to new heights, thanks to haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. These features will allow developers to make their experiences way more immersive, like in Oddworld: Soulstorm, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Demon's Souls, and Horizon Forbidden West.

Demon’s Souls creative director Gavin Moore - With the PS5 DualSense controller and the power of haptics, we can make the combat [in Demon’s Souls] feel grittier, darker, and deadlier. You’ll experience the force of a titanic boss’ attack as you pull off a well-timed guard. Metal strikes metal when your foes block your attacks or you block theirs. That extra sensory feedback through the controller allows you to know your attack hit home and your perfectly-timed parry was a success, so you can react faster and more decisively. We can also turn the simple act of pulling a lever to open a gate into a sensory experience. This is something that rumble could never do. It could never replicate the feeling of metal striking metal or fire crackling in your hand as you conjure magic. Horizon Forbidden West director Mathijs de Jonge - Horizon Forbidden West features new weapons that are designed to feel unique and play a specific role in combat with machines and human opponents. The DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers will help us to make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use.

The PlayStation 5 and the DualSense controller will release on November 12th in North America and other select territories and on November 19th in the rest of the world.