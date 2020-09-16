Oddworld: Soulstorm Coming First To PlayStation 5 With Exclusive Unique DualSense Features

First revealed to be coming to PlayStation 5 a few months ago during Sony's reveal event online, Oddworld: Soulstorm is the next 2.9D title coming from the team at Oddworld Inhabitants. The title has been initially dated for a 2018 release when it was first released but as time has gone by, new features and platforms have been confirmed for the title. Now, with today's reveal for PlayStation 5, Oddworld: Soulstorm will be launching with a couple of new features exclusive to PlayStation 5.

Oddworld: Soulstorm has a massive cinematic scale filled with breathtaking visuals. The game’s 2.9D environments transport action platforming to the next generation by giving players more freedom to explore Abe’s world which includes new environments such as Gorge, Sorrow Valley and Feeco Depot. The power behind the PlayStation 5 (PS5) System’s technical achievements bring out Soulstorm’s stunning graphic fidelity. PS5’s mind-blowing 3D audio puts you in the middle of the action, as if you are right next to Abe helping him and his fellow Mudokons escape. The DualSense Controller allows you to experience the palpitations of Abe’s heart as he tries to save his followers in the face of overwhelming forces armed with superior fire power. As Abe struggles, the ingenious adaptive triggers offer resistance, making the struggle feel more real.

Abe's adventures in Oddworld: Soulstorm will take a darker, more serious tone in nature. Gone is the ability to fart to attract guards, instead replaced with more meaningful choices. It will interesting to see how the economy will fare in Soulstorm and whether the rescued Mudokons will be able to be exchanged for new tools to aid Abe in his journey.

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition Announced For PlayStation 5 Complete With Ray Tracing Support

Every step you take brings more danger. Every choice leads to more life and death decisions. Revolutions are unimaginably difficult. Farts and “come here” won’t cut it, not anymore. That is why we have introduced crafting and a Scavenger’s Economy to Soulstorm. Abe must be more resourceful now, taking part in a scavenger's economy and crafting his own set of tools from the consumer products pushed on him and his compatriots by the runaway corporatist interests that exploit every aspect of this world.













Abe must loot, pickpocket, and search through lockers, even going off the critical path to find tools and items that can be used to create supplies and weapons you and your followers might need as you continue Abe’s evolution from slave to revolutionary leader. Soulstorm reflects quarma in the decisions you make. The actions you take have real time consequences and accrue throughout the game in immediately noticeable and conscious ways. Abe's choices are now more important as his morality directly influences how strong his spiritual powers can become. Will his peers follow him? It’s almost time to find out.

Oddworld: Soulstorm will be available as a PlayStation 5 console exclusive for a limited time (other platforms not confirmed) as well as available on PC. A release date for Oddworld: Soulstorm has not been announced.