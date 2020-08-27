Black Ops Cold War to Support 120 FPS on Next-Gen, DualSense Haptics on PS5

Yesterday, Call of Duty fans were finally treated to the official Black Ops Cold War reveal. While it was focused mostly on the campaign, in development at Raven Software, we also learned some details on the game as a whole.

GamesBeat reports that the game will support 120 FPS on next-generation consoles (in addition to PC), which should make for an even smoother gunplay experience than usual.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is $70 on PS5/XSX, Crossgen Upgrade Bundle Being Offered

We want to make sure that the framerate is responsive, and that it feels like there’s nothing on the technical side preventing you from having a good time.

The report also mentions seamless cinematic to gameplay transitions thanks to next-gen's SSDs, support for PlayStation 5's DualSense haptics, ray-traced global illumination (whereas Modern Warfare only supported ray-traced shadows on PC), and 3D audio.

The new Call of Duty is getting a proper multiplayer reveal on September 9th. Meanwhile, take a look at the direct feed screenshots below.

SINGLE PLAYER Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s.

Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Story Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet-era Moscow, and more. As elite operatives, you will follow the trail of a shadowy figure named Perseus, who is on a mission to destabilize the global balance of power and change the course of history.

Descend into the dark center of this global conspiracy alongside iconic characters Woods, Mason and Hudson, and a new cast of operatives attempting to stop a plot decades in the making. MULTIPLAYER Beyond the Campaign, Black Ops Cold War delivers the next generation of Multiplayer combat and an all-new Zombies experience, in addition to sharing content with the free-to-play, free-for-everyone blockbuster battle royale experience, Call of Duty: Warzone.

Black Ops Cold War will feature cross generation crossplay support, with cross progression for all players to play together.

Black Ops Cold War will also offer a Battle Pass system and deliver a steady stream of post-launch content, including multiplayer maps and modes, Zombies experiences, along with a robust schedule of in-game community events.

Black Ops Cold War includes shared progression features with Warzone , adding inventory items that can be used in both titles. Plus, Warzone players will still have access to Modern Warfare® content they earned previously, like Operators and weapon blueprints. More information on Black Ops Cold War and Warzone will be announced at a later date.

Tune-in September 9th to Twitch.tv/CallofDuty for the highly-anticipated, worldwide reveal first-look at Multiplayer gameplay. ZOMBIES More details around the next, new chapter of Call of Duty Zombies will be revealed in the coming weeks.