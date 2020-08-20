PS5 Devs Share How Games Like Spider-Man and Demon’s Souls Use the DualSense Controller

Sony just dropped its first PlayStation 5 TV ad today, and it mostly focuses on the capabilities of the console’s new DualSense controller. Clearly, the new gamepad, which offers adaptive triggers and high-tech haptic feedback, is going to be a big PS5 selling-point, but how is it actually going to be put to use by software developers? A new PlayStation Blog post delves into that question, providing details on how games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Demon’s Souls, Ghostwire: Tokyo, and more are using the controller. Get the details, below.

Demon’s Souls creative director Gavin Moore - With the PS5 DualSense controller and the power of haptics, we can make the combat [in Demon’s Souls] feel grittier, darker, and deadlier. You’ll experience the force of a titanic boss’ attack as you pull off a well-timed guard. Metal strikes metal when your foes block your attacks or you block theirs. That extra sensory feedback through the controller allows you to know your attack hit home and your perfectly-timed parry was a success, so you can react faster and more decisively. We can also turn the simple act of pulling a lever to open a gate into a sensory experience. This is something that rumble could never do. It could never replicate the feeling of metal striking metal or fire crackling in your hand as you conjure magic.

Horizon Forbidden West director Mathijs de Jonge - Horizon Forbidden West features new weapons that are designed to feel unique and play a specific role in combat with machines and human opponents. The DualSense wireless controller adaptive triggers will help us to make the weapons feel even more unique and satisfying to use.

Of course, none of us really know how much of a game-changer the DualSense controller will be until Sony lets us get our hands on it, but what are your thoughts? Do you think stuff like haptic feedback will be a big PS5 game-changer, or is it just a new generation of rumble?