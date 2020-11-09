Playstation 5 New Ad Reveals Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Are “Anticipated” in the First Half of 2021

A new PlayStation 5 video ad that has been shared online today revealed the release window for upcoming titles like Gran Turismo 7 and Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart.

According to the new ad, Gran Turismo 7, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart and Returnal will release in the first half of 2021. Horizon Forbidden West will release in the second half of 2021.

Gran Turismo 7 releasing on PlayStation 5 in the first half of 2021 was confirmed by another ad that surfaced online last week, so it's definitely good to have an official confirmation straight from Sony.

Stunning visuals: Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate.

Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate. Fast loading: Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times.

Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times. Adaptive triggers: Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars.

Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars. Haptic feedback: Experience the feeling of your tires connecting with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface.

Experience the feeling of your tires connecting with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Sense the position of other cars and drivers around you through sound. Hear clear 3D Audio positioning and spatial expression of depth and height in replays.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, was scheduled for release within the PlayStation 5 launch window, so it seems like everything is still proceeding according to schedule.

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them take on a robotic emperor working overtime to wipe out organic life, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.

The PlayStation 5 console launches in North America and other select territories on November 10th and on November 19th in the rest of the world.