Sony has been somewhat evasive about the release date of the much-anticipated Gran Turismo 7. The company has hinted GT7 will be an early PS5 release, but as of yet, they’ve yet to announce any sort of official launch date. Well, it seems the game’s release window has been narrowed down.

According to the folks at GTPlanet, a PS5 YouTube ad has been popping up for some users in Canada, which includes an image of Gran Turismo 7 and an interesting caption in small print -- ”Sortie prévue pour la première moitié de 2021” (the ad was served to a French speaker in Quebec), which translates to “Release planned for the first half of 2021.” You can check out the ad via the video, below.

The first half of 2021 is certainly going to be busy for PS5 owners! Haven’t been keeping up with Gran Turismo 7? Here are the game’s key features:

Stunning visuals: Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate.

Marvel at rendering quality through ray tracing, with support for 4K, HDR, and a targeted 60 FPS frame rate. Fast loading: Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times.

Go to race events quickly, gather in lobbies and receive friend invites extremely quickly with an ultra-high speed SSD. Select from a huge variety of cars with no load times. Adaptive triggers: Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars.

Feel the contrast in brake pedal weight at different sensitivity ranges, the vibrations from the ABS and variation in throttle pedal weight on different types of cars. Haptic feedback: Experience the feeling of your tires connecting with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface.

Experience the feeling of your tires connecting with the road, and subtle bumps on the road surface. Tempest 3D AudioTech: Sense the position of other cars and drivers around you through sound. Hear clear 3D Audio positioning and spatial expression of depth and height in replays.

Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS5. What do you think? Are you excited for another generation of very, very shiny cars?