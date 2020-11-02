Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart PS5 Exclusivity Confirmed, Unlike Other Early 1st Party Titles

Sony’s messaging about next-gen PS5 exclusives has been somewhat confusing. Sony Interactive Entertainment CEO Jim Ryan famously stated that the company “believes in generations” earlier this year, leading many to believe that most of their early PS5 titles would be exclusive to that console. But then, only a couple months out from the PS5 launch, Sony did an about-face, quietly announcing games like Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Horizon Forbidden West would also be coming to the PS4. This has lead to uncertainty about their entire upcoming slate of games – which games are crossgen and which aren’t? Well, it seems we can add the upcoming Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart to the list of legit PS5 exclusives.

When asked on Twitter whether Rift Apart would be coming to the PS4, developer Insomniac Games provided a straightforward answer…

It’s a PS5 exclusive — Insomniac Games (@insomniacgames) November 2, 2020

With this confirmation, it seems Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will most likely be the PS5’s first fully-original AAA first-party exclusive. Yes, Demon’s Souls is also PS5-only, but it’s a remake. It makes sense that Rift Apart would be PS5-exclusive, as it’s core portal-hopping gimmick really requires the system’s speedy solid-state drive to work. Need to know more about Rift Apart? Here’s the game’s official description:

The intergalactic adventurers are back with a bang in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Help them take on a robotic emperor working overtime to wipe out organic life, with their own universe next in the firing line. Built from the ground up by acclaimed studio Insomniac Games, go above and beyond with the mind-blowing speed and immersive features of the PS5 console. Brand-new haptic feedback and adaptive trigger technology creates astonishing physical sensations, bringing in-game actions to life in your hands via the DualSense wireless controller. Enjoy a visually dazzling, interdimensional adventure, complete with familiar faces and some new allies.

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart is coming to PS5 sometime within its “launch window.”