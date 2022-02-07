PlatinumGames CEO Wants Company To Develop Live Service Games That Can Be Enjoyed For a Longer Period of Time

PlatinumGames CEO wants the company to develop games that are different from those released by the studio in the past, and that can be enjoyed for a longer period of time.

Speaking with Famitsu in a new interview translated by VGC, Atsushi Inaba commented on the future of the company while talking about Hideki Kamiya's Project G.G, saying that the studio wants to focus on creating games that are different from the past, as well as on games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time, a.k.a. live service games.

Project G.G. is still in the stage of testing various things, so I can’t tell you much about it, but when it comes to future game production, we want to focus on creating games that are different from the past. I would like to focus on creating games that can be enjoyed and loved for a longer period of time

According to Inaba, PlatinumGames would like to continue creating smaller titles like Sol Cresta or games like Bayonetta, but he feels like the changes in the market over the next five years or so make it necessary for the studio to change its approach.

However, the projects that we are trying to create for the future will be different in terms of their structure. Considering the changes in the market over the next five years or so, I think it is absolutely necessary for us to do this. I’m sorry for being so vague, but I think that’s all I can tell you right now.

As PlatinumGames developed some of the best action games of all time, it is disappointing to learn that the studio will move in a completely different direction in the future. The developer is releasing its first live service game, Babylon's Fall, next month, so it will be interesting to see if the game's reception will somehow influence PlatinumGames' future.