PlanetSide 2 The Shattered Warpgate Out Now on PC, Later This Month on PS4

Rogue Planet Games announced the release of The Shattered Warpgate update for PlanetSide 2 on PC, while the same update will be available at the end of October on PlayStation 4.

As we discussed in our interview with the developers, The Shattered Warpgate adds a sort of 'Campaign' system to PlanetSide 2, though the missions linked to it will still take place in the multiplayer sandbox world of the MMOFPS. The continent of Esamir also got a huge overhaul in this update, and there's a brand new Mission System, too. Take a look at the patch highlights below, or read the full changelog on the official PlanetSide 2 forums.

