PlanetSide 2 Surf and Storm Update Is All About Underwater Fighting

Alessio Palumbo
Jul 14, 2022
PlanetSide 2

Rogue Planet Games announced the launch of PlanetSide 2's Surf and Storm update on PC, expanding on the underwater fighting that was first introduced to the MMOFPS earlier this year.

Here's a summary of the main highlights:

  • The Introduction of the Corsair, PS2’s first naval vehicle 

    • The Corsair is an 8-seater vehicle where squadmates can spawn and features one pilot, two top guns, and five additional seats. Passengers can launch themselves out of the Corsair using its catapult system to get into the fray.

    • Weapons on the Corsair are similar to other Nanite Systems common-pool vehicles and include the M20 Basilisk, M60 Bulldog, and Dingo ML-6, and Empire-Specific Basilisk alternatives, to start.

  • Enhanced underwater warfare on Oshur

    • Includes a slew of new underwater bases, expanded arsenal of weapons that can be used underwater, new underwater diving equipment that enables more mobility, and new “Seaposts” to fight over that enable your team to spawn Corsairs.

  • Outfit Wars returns in a 1v1 format on a new map, Nexus

    • Features one team vs one team in the new format. The winning outfit gets bragging rights, cosmetics, and a special statue on display in Sanctuary.

    • The 1v1 format also allows outfits to be pitted against rivals within their own faction to prove who really carries their faction the hardest.

    • The new map is a snow-covered, mountainous battle island. Jagged cliffs, frigid forests, and glacial canyons hide nine new bases for teams to fight for territory control.

There's no word yet on when the Surf and Storm update will reach PlanetSide 2 on PlayStation 4/5, but if previous updates are any indication, it may take a little while. Meanwhile, you can read the full patch notes here and watch the Surf and Storm trailer below.

