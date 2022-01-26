Expedition: Oshur Update Adds Water Based Continent and Gameplay to PlanetSide 2 Today

Daybreak's Rogue Planet Games is releasing a big PlanetSide 2 update today on PC called Expedition: Oshur. At last, the long-anticipated water-based continent is being added to the free-to-play MMOFPS, adding entirely new mechanics to the nine-year-old game.

Here's a lowdown on what PlanetSide 2 players can expect from Expedition: Oshur.

TWO MAJOR FACILITIES Two new base archetypes, called "Facilities" are introduced: the Interlink Outpost and Trident Relay. The Interlink Outpost is a small, cover-dense infantry arena with narrow points of entry and exit. The Trident Relay is a tall spire with combat taking place high above the seabed, aircraft are required to reach and assault this facility. WATER-BASED WARFARE Functional water comes to PlanetSide 2 for the first time, allowing for a new dimension of gameplay above and beneath.

Every vehicle, player, and projectile has been re-engineered to work with these new mechanics. CAMPAIGN MISSIONS The last chapter of the second Campaign focuses on the return to Oshur, an island evacuated in the early days of the Auraxian War. This chapter will bring players to hidden locations around the map and help players acclimate to the new water mechanics. UNDERWATER WEAPONS Players can now unlock four new underwater infantry weapons, including the UBR-100 Frogman, an underwater assault rifle.

We had the chance to briefly talk about Expedition: Oshur with Rogue Planet Games producer Michael Henderson. He was able to confirm that water mechanics will be added to the other continents (where applicable) shortly after the release of this update. We asked whether there were any plans to add more underwater weapons, given that only the aforementioned four will work below the sea level, and Henderson replied that it will depend on the player's excitement for Oshur.

Last but not least, Expedition: Oshur is loosely targeting a late February launch window on PlayStation 4.