PlanetSide 2 Escalation Update Out Now, The Biggest in Game’s History

PlanetSide 2, the free-to-play massively multiplayer online first-person shooter (MMOFPS), just got its biggest update to date, titled Escalation.

Andy Sites, Executive Producer on the PlanetSide Franchise for Rogue Planet Games, stated:

We are excited to provide the PlanetSide 2 community with an expansion that rewards our most dedicated players; past, present and future. The new seasonal tournaments for dedicated Outfits, Cross-Empire Social Zone, and a meta-changing War Asset System add even greater depth and scale to PlanetSide 2’s unique all-out planetary warfare gameplay.

Here's what's in the Escalation update, according to Rogue Planet Games.

Escalation’s major highlight is Outfit Wars - new end-game content for PS2’s unique MMOFPS guild system. Dedicated Outfits can qualify for monthly GvGvG tournaments on the new “Desolation” asteroid map, taking players off-planet for the first time. The new War Asset system also adds strategic depth and variety to Outfit play, allowing guilds to collect resources that can be crafted into assets including:

Bastion Fleet Carrier: This massive interplanetary fleet carrier features mannable turrets, ship-mounted artillery cannons, an interceptor launch platform, and mobile vehicle respawn points

Steel Rain: A coordinated platoon drop pod assault onto a target location

Citadel Shield: A sturdy projectile-blocking bubble shield the size of a small outpost

A.N.V.I.L.: Airdrop a ground vehicle of your choice on demand

Orbital Satellite Uplink: Radio in an Orbital Strike anywhere on the battlefield

In addition, the Escalation update debuts a new Outfit Loyalty system for players to earn and spend communal merit, and the massive Sanctuary Zone, a new community hub for players of all Empires to trade, recruit, and relax outside of combat. Sanctuary will feature cross-faction communication, Outfit vendors, and new tutorial content for players of all ability levels.