Google Reveals ‘Pixel 6’ and ‘Pixel 6 XL’ Names in Game Mode Intervention Form Leak

For weeks now, we have heard rumors that Google intends to name its upcoming flagship the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Well, a fresh revelation might provide a different insight towards the company’s intentions, because instead of the Pixel 6 Pro, we have spotted the name ‘Pixel 6 XL’ in its place.

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL Names Are More Fitting Considering Google’s Previous Smartphone Naming Habits

The Game Mode Intervention form was spotted by XDA Developers, who state that the company initiated a casual name drop in the form of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL, with the following description provided.

“To request the backbuffer resize Game Mode intervention for your game on Pixel devices, please complete the requested information below. You must complete the form once for each game package for which you are requesting the intervention be applied.”

It is not known if Google intentionally wanted to put the names of the upcoming flagship smartphones, but the fact that the Pixel 6 XL name was supposedly leaked indicates that the Pixel 6 Pro might not be what it is officially called. Even though Google did not launch an ‘XL’ version of the Pixel 5, it has always adopted this moniker when labeling its larger handsets.

XDA notes that the names Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL may have been a typo, further stating that whichever Googler it was may have intended to write Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL instead. Regardless, it will be of little importance if both handsets do not impress but one specifications leak proves that Google is aiming to tackle the premium smartphone bracket. Whatever the official names are, we will likely find out in the fourth quarter of this year.

Last, but certainly not least, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 XL will be powered by Google’s Whitechapel, the company’s custom silicon, and if you want to learn more about it, we recommend checking out our detailed roundup.

News Source: Google Forms