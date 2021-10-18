Pixel 6 in Sorta Seafoam Finish Gets Unboxing Treatment Before Google’s Official Launch

Google’s official event has yet to start, and already, the Pixel 6 has received the unboxing treatment. The upcoming flagship is shown in the Sorta Seafoam finish, and before you say it, yes, that is a difficult name to pronounce.

Fresh Unboxing Video Also Shows What Customers Will Receive in Accessories Besides the Pixel 6

The Pixel 6 is expected to be the first premium offering from Google to feature a design overhaul, and the latest evidence comes in the form of an unboxing video courtesy of Chris DB via his TikTok account. The unboxing of the Sorta Seaform variant not just shows how the smartphone looks, but also the kind of accessories the customer will receive. In case you do not remember, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will not ship with a charger, so you will have to purchase a power brick separately.

Pixel 6 Series is Surprisingly Affordable Based on Latest Retail Leak

What you will receive is a USB-C to USB-C cable, along with a data transfer connector. The Pixel 6 also has a thin protector that provides a layer of protection, albeit a negligible one since the glass panel is more than sufficient to shield itself against scuffs and scratches. When we first heard the term Sorta Seafoam, we assumed that the Pixel 6 would sport a bluish backside, but that is not the case here.

Whether the lighting condition is responsible for what we are perceiving while watching the unboxing video, or if this is the actual finish, we will find out tomorrow. Also, if you wanted to know more about the Pixel 6, such as its pricing, an earlier report detailed a $599 starting price tag in the U.S., making it highly competitive against devices from Samsung and Apple.

For the Pixel 6 Pro, customers will have to pay a hefty $898 sum, but you are getting a bigger display, larger battery, more cameras, and a heck of a lot more in return. Naturally, we will know more about the Pixel 6, as well as its more premium brother, during the official announcement, so stay tuned for more, and let us know down in the comments on what you thought about this unboxing.