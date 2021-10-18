Pixel 6 Series is Surprisingly Affordable Based on Latest Retail Leak

Google is going to reveal the Pixel 6 series tomorrow. Before the phone went official, Google told everyone that the pro variant would be "expensive," which made sense as well, considering how the phone is supposed to come with an in-house Tensor chip and Made by Google branding. Still, now, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro prices in the U.S. have been leaked. They suggest that both phones could be a lot more affordable than we had thought initially, at least when you compare them with the prices of other 2021 flagships.

Google Pixel 6 Series Prices Show Affordable Flagships Even by 2021 Standards

The leak was coming from Target's pre-listed price and was spotted by M. Brandon Lee, the vanilla Google Pixel 6 will cost $599, and the Google Pixel 6 Pro will cost you $898. You can see both the inventory pages below.

As you can see, the prices are not at all what we had thought, in the first place. Especially when you are looking at the Pro variant is not even crossing the $1,000 mark. A typical price for 2021 flagships. If these prices turn out to be accurate, then the Pixel 6 Pro would be competing with the Galaxy S21 Plus and the OnePlus 9 Pro, which is a very tough competition for both phones.

However, I have to add here that these prices are for the base models, and if Google is launching more storage options, which it will, then you can expect to pay over $1,000. At least for the PIxel 6 Pro.

Additionally, these could very well be just placeholders that almost every retailer, both online and brick and mortar, uses before the official pricing is revealed. We will not know until Google unveils both phones tomorrow.

I am excited to see what Google has in stores for us with the Pixel 6 series; both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 felt like an afterthought, and I barely remember what those phones look like, let alone the experience they provide. Here is hoping that the likes of Samsung and Xiaomi finally have some competition to beat.