Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Launch May Happen Before iPhone 13 Unveiling, Claims Tipster

When Google provided a preview of its custom Tensor chip, it announced that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would be announced this fall. Naturally, a specific date was not mentioned, but one tipster believes that both flagships will be unveiled before Apple showcases the iPhone 13 family.

Tipster Claims Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro Will Be Announced on September 13

According to Google’s machine translation service, the tipster goes by the name Panda is bald. He claims that the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will launch on September 13, whereas the iPhone 13 family will be announced on September 15. Bear in mind that the dates provided by him are likely according to the time zone in China, meaning that the global announcement might happen one day prior.

6.1-inch iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Screen Protectors Already on Sale [Images]

We previously reported that the iPhone 13 series would launch on September 17, so the dates are all over the place. Regardless, next month is expected to be an exciting one because there are going to be a significant number of products littered in the market shortly. To remind you, the Pixel 5 was officially announced on September 30, so Google attempting to bring the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro earlier makes a ton of sense. This strategy means customers will be able to set their sights on these two models before the iPhone 13 lineup comes out.

Lots of reviewers might also provide their first impressions on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, and if those turn out to be positive, there might be an influx of customers waiting to try out the latest members of the flagship smartphone club. Both of these handsets tout a brand new design, and in addition to the custom Tensor chip, we will likely see upgrades in the camera department, not to mention support for 33W fast-charging.

Remember to treat the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro launch date with a pinch of salt and we will be back with more updates in the coming weeks, so stay tuned.

News Source: Weibo