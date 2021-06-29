Google is taking its sweet time with the Pixel 5a launch, but it may just take a couple of months for the mid-ranger to be officially available, according to the latest report. Unfortunately, availability might be limited to a few regions, which is disappointing hear.

Pixel 5a to Target Budget-Friendly Consumers and Its Top-Tier Specifications Are Expected to Impress

Earlier, it was rumored that the Pixel 5a was canceled, likely due to the ongoing chip shortage. Luckily, it did not take long for Google to respond, stating that the mid-ranger launch was more than alive, but availability will be limited to just two regions, the U.S. and Japan, for some reason. While it is not clear if Google will open up the availability of the Pixel 5a to different regions, seeing as how that would be the right move to start pushing more shipments, the chip shortage might have put a halt to such lofty ambitions.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Mark Gurman says that the Pixel 5a would be announced in August and released in the same month, but he has not shared pricing details. In terms of specifications, the upcoming mid-ranger is expected to impress consumers that are on a limited budget, as it will likely sport the same Snapdragon 765G as last year’s Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G.

Aside from this, Google has plans to target the flagship market, too, with the unveiling of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Both premium smartphones’ renders have leaked previously, showing a design that Google has never employed before, with both models expected to feature the company’s first custom silicon codenamed Whitechapel. While it would have been exciting to see the Pixel 5a getting treated to a custom solution, too, it looks like we might have to wait until next year.

Are you excited about the upcoming Pixel 5a launch? Share your thoughts down in the comments.

News Source: Bloomberg