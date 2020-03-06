Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL Are Down to Their Lowest Price on Amazon, Starting at $550 Now

Thanks to the latest deal on Amazon, both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are being offered at their lowest possible price at this moment. There’s no telling when the deal will expire so if you haven’t yet purchased a discounted flagship, now is the time to do so. Surprisingly, when we checked the different listings on Amazon, only the ‘Just Black’ color model of the Pixel 4 with 64GB of capacity starts at $549.99 and the same was noticed when we clicked on the Pixel 4 XL option.

However, what’s most surprising is the fact that the Pixel 4 XL 128GB flavor is actually cheaper than the 64GB variant and costs $749.99. This means you’ll have more storage to carry around a bunch of stuff and you can obtain it at a cheaper price. Both flagships are running stock Android, meaning that you’ll get a clean user interface without the unnecessary fluff and you’ll also be the first to receive annual Android updates and security patches for a few years.

As for the specifications, the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL are armed with a Snapdragon 855, coupled with 6GB of RAM. They are also the first Pixel models to feature dual-camera setups at the back and the only smartphones in the world to come equipped with Google’s Soli hardware. Granted there’s a lot of work required on the software side to improve this feature, so as long as you have the phone with you for a couple of years, you can expect great things from it.

Starting from $550, the Pixel 4 is also cheaper than the iPhone 11, making it a great pick amongst customers. Do you think it’s a terrific offer? Let us know down in the comments.