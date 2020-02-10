Google’s Pixel 4 & Pixel 4 XL Both Become an Even Better Deal With This Latest $200 Price Cut

The Pixel 4 lineup was offered from $799, which is a little too pricey for everyone’s taste. Considering that there are more compelling options like the iPhone 11 being offered at only $699, it would make sense for customers to ignore the Pixel 4 and by extension, the Pixel 4 XL. However, with the latest discounts, it looks like customers might start eye-balling Google’s latest flagships.

The Pixel 4 64GB starts from $599 on Amazon, while the Pixel 4 XL 64GB is being offered at $699. Both handsets are sold in their unlocked variants. Sadly, the higher capacity 128GB models haven’t been discounted for some reason. If you don’t have a lot of apps installed or don’t carry around a large media library, these two models will be ideal for your everyday use.

For 2019, Google introduced a dual-rear-camera for both the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL. One is a primary 12MP sensor, while the second one is a 12MP telephoto unit that takes advantage of Google’s Super Res Zoom, along with features like Portrait imaging and Night Sight. Both Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL also come running the latest version of Google Assistant, which only means that the newest updates will be rolled out for these models too, allowing you to simplify your tasks by letting the assistant make calls, send text messages or even schedule an appointment.

As for hardware specifications, both handsets feature OLED screens with a fluid 90Hz refresh rate, underpinned by the Snapdragon 855, along with 6GB of RAM. One might have complained that the Pixel 4’s $799 starting price would be on the pricier side, so the latest discounts may have changed your mind by quite a bit.