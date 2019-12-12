Pick Up Wasteland 2 (and 1) for Free in GOG’s Winter Sale (2500+ Deals)

GOG's Winter Sale 2019 is available now and it comes with a sweet giveaway. You have until December 13th, 2 PM UTC to pick up a free copy of Wasteland 2 Director's Cut Digital Classic Edition, which comes bundled with a code for Wasteland 1: The Original Classic as well. It's the perfect way to get started on the franchise ahead of Wasteland 3, now scheduled to launch on May 19th, 2020.

Beyond the giveaway, GOG's Winter Sale features over two thousand and a half deals that will stay live until January 2nd, 2020, at 2 PM UTC. Here's a roundup of highlighted deals provided by GOG.

Diablo Available to Buy Digitally for the First Time Ever, GOG to Sell Other Blizzard Classics

For example, get the Ultimate RED Collection for 97.77 USD / 87.77 EUR / 69.77 GBP. It includes a pre-order for Cyberpunk 2077 and all Witcher games at their lowest price ever! Don't hesitate, because this unique offer is available only until December 27th, 2 PM UTC. Next, grab the Paradox Strategy Bundle. It will give you an additional 25% discount when completing your collection of five games released by Paradox Interactive: Age of Wonders: Planetfall (-33%), Imperator: Rome (-33%), Surviving Mars (-66%), BATTLETECH (-66%), and Stellaris (-75%). Finally, discover this year's best indie games thanks to the 2019 Indie Gems Bundle. It features an additional 25% discount when you own or buy at least five titles from a list that includes: Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night (-25%), Dawn of Man (-25%), Deliver us the Moon (-20%), Foundation (-20%), Stygian: Reign of the Old Ones (-20%), Indivisible (-20%), Pathway (-40%), Druidstone: The Secret of the Menhir Forest (-60%), and more. That's not all! Freshly released, huge action-RPG GreedFall is now available on GOG.COM, DRM-free and 25% off until December 26th, 2 PM UTC! With over 2500 gaming deals during the Winter Sale, everyone will find titles that will bring even more joy this holiday season. Titles like: Diablo + Hellfire (-15%), Jupiter Hell (-20%), Rebel Cops (-25%), My Friend Pedro (-30%), Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden (-50%), Project Warlock (-50%), Darksiders III (-66%), Outward (-60%), Disney Classic Games: Aladdin and The Lion King (-65%), The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Game of the Year Edition (-70%), Hard West (-90%), and more are yours to enjoy.

Alongside this Winter Sale announcement, GOG also revealed that the GOG Connect feature is back, allowing users to claim DRM-free copies of games they already own on Steam. The first wave of GOG Connect titles includes DUSK, Age of Wonders: Planetfall, Through the Ages, and Galaxy Trucker.

In other GOG news, the Galaxy 2.0 client was recently made available to everyone as part of the Open Beta.