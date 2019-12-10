GOG Galaxy 2.0 Is Now in Open Beta and Available to Everyone

GOG Galaxy 2.0, the ambitious rework of the PC gaming app, is now officially in Open Beta and therefore available to everyone for download.

The main goal of GOG Galaxy 2.0 is to allow users to keep a single launcher instead of having to juggle multiple launchers, from Steam to Origin, from UPlay to Epic Games store and so on.

GOG Galaxy 2.0 Atlas Update Goes Live, Adding Global Search and Other Features

Piotr Karwowski, Managing Director at GOG, said in a statement:

For the past few years, we’ve seen continuous fragmentation of our game collections and gaming friends lists, further proving the need for an application that unites them all. And I’m sure there are even more clients and launchers on the way. We’re amazed and thankful for the reaction from the community to the app and taking it even further by creating integrations with 20 gaming platforms – allowing everyone to see all their games and friends in GOG GALAXY 2.0.

Below you'll find a comprehensive feature list for GOG Galaxy 2.0 and the Open Beta launch trailer.

Your Games Organize your games across platforms into one functional and beautiful library. One library Import all your games from PC and consoles, build and organize them into one master collection. Game stats Keep track of all your achievements, hours played and games owned, combined across platforms. Game launcher Install and launch any PC game you own, no matter the platform. Full customization Create custom library views by filtering, sorting, tagging and adding your own visuals like game backgrounds and covers. Games discovery (SOON) Follow upcoming releases, and discover games popular among your friends and the gaming community. Your Friends Check what your friends are doing across platforms and chat with them. One friends list Bring together your friends from all platforms, and see their online status. Activity feed See your friends’ cross-platform achievements, game time milestones and recently played games. Leaderboards Compete with friends and see who is the master collector, completionist or spends the most time playing. Cross-platform chat (SOON) No matter on which platform your friends are, you can chat with them.