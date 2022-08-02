Menu
Company

Phison Selects AMD Ryzen 7000 “Raphael” CPU Platform To Demo PCIe Gen 5.0 “E26” SSD With World’s First 232-Layer NAND Tech

Hassan Mujtaba
Aug 2, 2022
Phison showcases its next-gen E26 controller-based PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD with 232-Layer NAND running on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU platform. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)
Phison showcases its next-gen E26 controller-based PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD with 232-Layer NAND running on AMD's Ryzen 7000 Raphael Desktop CPU platform. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)

Phison has chosen AMD's upcoming Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPU platform to demo its next-gen PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs with 232-Layer NAND tech.

Phison & AMD Come Together To Demo World's First 232-Layer NAND PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs on Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" Desktop CPU Platform

Phison has already announced a collaboration with AMD to usher in the era of Gen 5 SSDs for the consumer segment. The manufacturer already demoed its early E26 controller-based PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD prototype on an AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU platform, all running on an ASUS ROG X670E Hero motherboard. The previous demo reached PCIe Gen 5.0 transfer rates of up to 12 GB/s (Read) and 10 GB/s (Write) but it looks like Phison is taking things one step ahead.

Related StoryNathan Birch
The Callisto Protocol Officially Partners with AMD, Likely Meaning no DLSS at Launch
The AMD reference Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU platform comprises of a 6 core chip with two DDR5 modules. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)
The AMD reference Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPU platform comprises of a 6 core chip with two DDR5 modules. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)

Tomshardware was provided a preview of the demonstration where we can see a brand new PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD featuring the same PS5026-E26 SSD "E26" controller which is going to offer up to 14 GB/s transfer rates. The same SSD is based on Micron's recently announced 232-layer NAND flash which offers the highest TLC density per square millimeter ever produced (at 14.6 Gb/mm²). The areal density is between thirty-five and one-hundred percent higher than competing TLC products in the market currently. Shipping in a new 11.5 mm x 13.5 mm package, the new 232-layer NAND features a 28% less package size than previous generations, making it the smallest high-density NAND available.

The Phison "E26" PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD was running on an AMD Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" reference CPU platform which comprises a 6 core and 12 thread SKU with an OPN code of "100-000000593-20_Y". The same Zen 4 CPU has appeared several times in benchmarks and based on a recent leak from AMD itself, we can tell that it would definitely be the Ryzen 5 7600X. As for the motherboard, since this is a reference platform, an evaluation board was used which was running two DDR5 memory modules and we also get to see AMD's Wraith cooler in action which is no surprise since the AM4 socket coolers will be compatible with the AM5 socket too.

Phison E26 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD Performance "Preliminary" (image Credits: Tomshardware):

As for the performance numbers, we are looking at 10 GB/s of read and write throughput within the CrystalDiskMark benchmark however, Phison assured Tomshardware that they have planned up to 12 / 11 GB/s sequential read and write speeds along with 1.5 / 2.0 Million random read and write IOPs. Phison claims seem plausible since 232-Layer NAND is still pretty new and the company has yet to optimize its PCIe Gen 5.0 SSDs based on the E-26 controller around it. The company will also be adding a brand new I/O+ firmware for its next-gen SSD solutions that will be optimized for Microsoft's DirectStorage API and also AMD's own Smart Access Storage technology or SAS which uses the API as its core framework.

Phison's E26 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD prototype module features the controller itself alongside the DRAM & NAND modules. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)
Phison's E26 PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD prototype module features the controller itself alongside the DRAM & NAND modules. (Image Credits: Tomshardware)

We also get a close-up look at the M.2 SSD module itself which confirms the 2280 form factor. The large chip with the metallic IHS is the E-26 controller itself, we can also see a single DRAM module plus the two NAND Flash modules at the top. While this specific module doesn't come equipped with a heatsink, Phison states that it will be necessary to achieve the best performance. This has also been stated in a previous interview with Phison. But from the looks of things, it looks like AMD will be the premiere choice for PCIe Gen 5.0 SSD hardware and we can expect some great support for the next-gen storage solutions on the Ryzen 7000 "Raphael" CPU platform.

Related StoryHassan Mujtaba
Steam Hardware Survey Shows AMD CPUs Leading In Linux OS, Gaining In Windows, NVIDIA GPUs Dominating

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
02:38
AMD Ryzen 7000 CPUs With 16 Zen 4 Cores Demoed: Can Hit Up To 5.5 GHz Clock Speeds While Gaming
02:21
AMD Patents Automatic Memory Overclocking Tool For Ryzen CPUs
Filter videos by
Order