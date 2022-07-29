AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 Core “Zen 4” CPU Sample Destroys The Intel Core i9-12900K, 20% Faster Single-Core Performance In Leaked Benchmark

AMD's Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core "Zen 4" CPU has once again shown up and this time, it has been benchmarked within UserBenchmark.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6-Core "Zen 4" CPU Samples Crushes Intel's Core i9-12900K In Single-Core Performance, Up To 23% Faster Multi-Threaded Perf Versus 5600X

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X "Zen 4" CPU appeared within the UserBenchmark database and was spotted by TUM_APISAK. According to the info available, the chip is an engineering sample with OPN id '100-000000593-20_Y'. The same chip had previously appeared within the Basemark GPU benchmark running on a Gigabyte X670E motherboard. The latest entry shows the chip running on the NZXT B650 motherboard which is manufactured by ASRock. The platform was running two 16 GB DDR5-4800 memory modules.

Since this is the same chip that has been doing the rounds, it looks like we can confirm that the AMD Ryzen 5 7600X will offer 6 cores and 12 threads based on the Zen 4 core architecture. The CPU had a base clock of 4.4 GHz and boosted to an average clock speed of 4.95 GHz. This is not going to be the final boost clock since we have seen Ryzen 7000 samples running far above the 5.00 GHz range. The base clock is 700 MHz higher than the Ryzen 5 5600X which clocked at 3.70 GHz (base frequency).

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X has appeared within the UserBenchmark database and shows a 55% single-core performance uplift over the Ryzen 5 5600X. (Image Credits: TUM_APISAK)

In terms of performance, while the UserBenchmark is known to be biased towards Intel CPUs, the chip AMD Ryzen 5 7600X still outperforms Intel's flagship Core i9-12900K in single-core tests. The Ryzen 5 7600X scores an impressive 243 points whereas the Intel Core i9-12900K scores an average of 200 points. This is a 20% higher single-threaded performance increase. Compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X, the Zen 4 chip offers a 55% performance boost in single-core tests.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ES (UserBenchmark ST) Single-Core 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 0 50 100 150 200 250 300 Ryzen 5 7600X Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Core i5-12600K Ryzen 9 5950X Ryzen 9 5900X Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 5600X

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ES (UserBenchmark MT) Multi-Core 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 0 700 1400 2100 2800 3500 4200 Ryzen 9 5950X Core i9-12900K Core i7-12700K Ryzen 9 5900X Core i5-12600K Ryzen 7 5800X Ryzen 5 7600X Ryzen 5 5600X

Moving on to the multi-threaded benchmarks, the chip does lose out to the Core i9-12900K here since it only packs 6 cores and 12 threads versus the 16 cores and 24 threads on Intel's flagship but compared to the Ryzen 5 5600X, the CPU offers a 23% performance uplift which is really good and once again, we don't know if all of the cores were boosting properly so we can be looking at up to 30% performance increase with the retail chip.

With that said, the AMD Ryzen 7000 Desktop CPUs including the Ryzen 5 7600X should make their way to retail by September 2022 as indicated in previous rumors. The chip is one of the four Zen 4 CPUs that was recently leaked and confirmed by AMD themselves.

AMD Ryzen 7000 'Raphael' Desktop CPU 'Preliminary' Specs:

CPU Name Architecture Process Node Cores / Threads Core Clock (SC Max) Cache TDP Price AMD Ryzen 9 7950X Zen 4 5nm 16/32 ~5.5 GHz 80 MB (64+16) 105-170W ~$700 US AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Zen 4 5nm 12/24 ~5.4 GHz 76 MB (64+12) 105-170W ~$600 US AMD Ryzen 7 7800X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$400 US AMD Ryzen 7 7700X Zen 4 5nm 8/16 ~5.3 GHz 40 MB (32+8) 65-125W ~$300 US AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Zen 4 5nm 6/12 ~5.2 GHz 38 MB (32+6) 65-125W ~$200 US