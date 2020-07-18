PES 2021 Season Update Trophy List Revealed, Identical (And Stackable) To PES 2020

With PES 2021 skipping a year of new games as the team at Konami prepares the series for next gen, players were wondering what the state of the game will be for 2020. As the details are starting to come out for this year's entry into the Pro Evolution Soccer series, we're starting to see some familiar content coming to the half-priced soccer entry titles PES 2021 Season Update.

As you can see below, according to PSNProfiles, the trophy list for PES 2021 Season Update is identical to last year's roster in every way. However, because Konami is releasing PES 2021 Season Update as a separate budget-priced title, players will have a second platinum trophy to work towards as they work their way up through the Master League. Below is a full list of trophies coming to PES 2021 Season Update, courtesy of PSNProfiles.

Ultimate Player
Perfect Collection		 Platinum
Comeback King
Won after coming back from 2 goals down		 Bronze
Possessive Streak
Had the ball 65% or more of the time and won the match		 Bronze
Super-Sub
A substitute scored		 Bronze
World Class
Scored in open play from 30 m or more (excluding Set Pieces)		 Silver
The Sniper
Netted a free kick from 25 m or more		 Bronze
Phantom Striker
A defender scored a goal		 Bronze
Final Twist
Pulled off a win by scoring in stoppage time		 Bronze
Hat-Trick
Scored 3 goals with the same player in a match		 Bronze
Trickster
Performed a trick to get past a player and score		 Bronze
Chip Shot Creator
Scored 5 goals from chip shots		 Bronze
Set Piece Strategist
Scored 3 goals using a Set Piece Strategy		 Bronze
Derby Dominator
Won a derby match		 Bronze
Counter-Attacker
Scored a goal on a counterattack		 Bronze
Goalmouth Guardian
Saved a penalty kick (not in penalty shootouts)		 Bronze
Clean Sheet King
Win with a clean sheet		 Bronze
Underdog
Defeated an opponent that is at least ★2 stronger in Team Strength		 Bronze
Workhorse
Played a total of 50 matches		 Bronze
Goal Hunter
Scored a total of 100 goals		 Bronze
Assist Machine
Performed a total of 100 assists		 Bronze
Legendary Victor
Win 5 matches on Super Star Match Level difficulty		 Silver
Victory Haul
Won a total of 100 matches		 Gold
Played Local Match!
Played full Local Match		 Bronze
Versus (COM)
Got match data against COM in Versus Mode		 Bronze
Versus (2 Players)
Got match data in Versus Mode		 Bronze
Random Selection Match Kickoff!
Played a Random Selection Match to the final whistle		 Bronze
Pro Debut
Awarded for making an appearance in Become a Legend		 Bronze
Championship Winner
Awarded for winning the league title in Become a Legend		 Bronze
League's Best Eleven
Awarded for being picked for the Best Eleven in Become a Legend		 Bronze
World Best Player Award
Awarded for being receiving the World Best Player Award in Become a Legend		 Gold
Won in Master League
Awarded for earning a win in Master League		 Bronze
Message Received
Read a message in Master League		 Bronze
#TrendingNow
Increased your Followers in Master League		 Bronze
League Champions
Awarded for winning the league title in any of the top leagues featured in Master League		 Silver
Silver Collector: Basic
Awarded for obtaining silver in all basic level Skills Training		 Bronze
Silver Collector: Intermediate
Awarded for obtaining silver in all intermediate level Skills Training		 Bronze
Silver Collector: Advanced
Awarded for obtaining silver in all advanced level Skills Training		 Bronze
Silver Collector: Expert
Awarded for obtaining silver in all expert level Skills Training		 Bronze
First Online Divisions Win
Awarded for winning your first Online Divisions match		 Bronze
Promoted in Online Divisions
Awarded for being promoted to a higher division in Online Divisions		 Bronze
Team Play
Kicked off while taking part in a Team Play Lobby		 Bronze
Win a Casual Match
Won a Casual Match in Online Co-op		 Bronze
Win a Clan Match
Won a Clan Match in Online Co-op		 Bronze
Co-op Contributor
Awarded a special Co-op playing style in Online Co-op		 Silver
myClub: 1st Ranked Match Win
Awarded for winning your first Ranked Match game in myClub		 Bronze
Ranking Recognition
Awarded acclaim for playing 10 ranked matches in myClub		 Bronze
Ace Signing
Obtained a Black rarity player with a myClub agent		 Bronze
One of Our Own
Trained a player to Lv.10 in myClub		 Bronze
Eye for Talent
Obtained a Gold or Black rarity player with a myClub scout		 Silver
Global Giants
Created a squad with a Team Strength of 3000 or more in myClub.		 Gold

PES 2021 Season Update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) beginning September 15th. Both the physical release and download version will cost $29.99/£24.99 with digital-exclusive Club Editions available separately for $34.99/£29.99 for FC Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal and Manchester United kits.

