PES 2021 Season Update Trophy List Revealed, Identical (And Stackable) To PES 2020
With PES 2021 skipping a year of new games as the team at Konami prepares the series for next gen, players were wondering what the state of the game will be for 2020. As the details are starting to come out for this year's entry into the Pro Evolution Soccer series, we're starting to see some familiar content coming to the half-priced soccer entry titles PES 2021 Season Update.
As you can see below, according to PSNProfiles, the trophy list for PES 2021 Season Update is identical to last year's roster in every way. However, because Konami is releasing PES 2021 Season Update as a separate budget-priced title, players will have a second platinum trophy to work towards as they work their way up through the Master League. Below is a full list of trophies coming to PES 2021 Season Update, courtesy of PSNProfiles.
|Ultimate Player
Perfect Collection
|Platinum
|Comeback King
Won after coming back from 2 goals down
|Bronze
|Possessive Streak
Had the ball 65% or more of the time and won the match
|Bronze
|Super-Sub
A substitute scored
|Bronze
|World Class
Scored in open play from 30 m or more (excluding Set Pieces)
|Silver
|The Sniper
Netted a free kick from 25 m or more
|Bronze
|Phantom Striker
A defender scored a goal
|Bronze
|Final Twist
Pulled off a win by scoring in stoppage time
|Bronze
|Hat-Trick
Scored 3 goals with the same player in a match
|Bronze
|Trickster
Performed a trick to get past a player and score
|Bronze
|Chip Shot Creator
Scored 5 goals from chip shots
|Bronze
|Set Piece Strategist
Scored 3 goals using a Set Piece Strategy
|Bronze
|Derby Dominator
Won a derby match
|Bronze
|Counter-Attacker
Scored a goal on a counterattack
|Bronze
|Goalmouth Guardian
Saved a penalty kick (not in penalty shootouts)
|Bronze
|Clean Sheet King
Win with a clean sheet
|Bronze
|Underdog
Defeated an opponent that is at least ★2 stronger in Team Strength
|Bronze
|Workhorse
Played a total of 50 matches
|Bronze
|Goal Hunter
Scored a total of 100 goals
|Bronze
|Assist Machine
Performed a total of 100 assists
|Bronze
|Legendary Victor
Win 5 matches on Super Star Match Level difficulty
|Silver
|Victory Haul
Won a total of 100 matches
|Gold
|Played Local Match!
Played full Local Match
|Bronze
|Versus (COM)
Got match data against COM in Versus Mode
|Bronze
|Versus (2 Players)
Got match data in Versus Mode
|Bronze
|Random Selection Match Kickoff!
Played a Random Selection Match to the final whistle
|Bronze
|Pro Debut
Awarded for making an appearance in Become a Legend
|Bronze
|Championship Winner
Awarded for winning the league title in Become a Legend
|Bronze
|League's Best Eleven
Awarded for being picked for the Best Eleven in Become a Legend
|Bronze
|World Best Player Award
Awarded for being receiving the World Best Player Award in Become a Legend
|Gold
|Won in Master League
Awarded for earning a win in Master League
|Bronze
|Message Received
Read a message in Master League
|Bronze
|#TrendingNow
Increased your Followers in Master League
|Bronze
|League Champions
Awarded for winning the league title in any of the top leagues featured in Master League
|Silver
|Silver Collector: Basic
Awarded for obtaining silver in all basic level Skills Training
|Bronze
|Silver Collector: Intermediate
Awarded for obtaining silver in all intermediate level Skills Training
|Bronze
|Silver Collector: Advanced
Awarded for obtaining silver in all advanced level Skills Training
|Bronze
|Silver Collector: Expert
Awarded for obtaining silver in all expert level Skills Training
|Bronze
|First Online Divisions Win
Awarded for winning your first Online Divisions match
|Bronze
|Promoted in Online Divisions
Awarded for being promoted to a higher division in Online Divisions
|Bronze
|Team Play
Kicked off while taking part in a Team Play Lobby
|Bronze
|Win a Casual Match
Won a Casual Match in Online Co-op
|Bronze
|Win a Clan Match
Won a Clan Match in Online Co-op
|Bronze
|Co-op Contributor
Awarded a special Co-op playing style in Online Co-op
|Silver
|myClub: 1st Ranked Match Win
Awarded for winning your first Ranked Match game in myClub
|Bronze
|Ranking Recognition
Awarded acclaim for playing 10 ranked matches in myClub
|Bronze
|Ace Signing
Obtained a Black rarity player with a myClub agent
|Bronze
|One of Our Own
Trained a player to Lv.10 in myClub
|Bronze
|Eye for Talent
Obtained a Gold or Black rarity player with a myClub scout
|Silver
|Global Giants
Created a squad with a Team Strength of 3000 or more in myClub.
|Gold
PES 2021 Season Update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) beginning September 15th. Both the physical release and download version will cost $29.99/£24.99 with digital-exclusive Club Editions available separately for $34.99/£29.99 for FC Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal and Manchester United kits.
