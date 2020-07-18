PES 2021 Season Update Trophy List Revealed, Identical (And Stackable) To PES 2020

With PES 2021 skipping a year of new games as the team at Konami prepares the series for next gen, players were wondering what the state of the game will be for 2020. As the details are starting to come out for this year's entry into the Pro Evolution Soccer series, we're starting to see some familiar content coming to the half-priced soccer entry titles PES 2021 Season Update.

As you can see below, according to PSNProfiles, the trophy list for PES 2021 Season Update is identical to last year's roster in every way. However, because Konami is releasing PES 2021 Season Update as a separate budget-priced title, players will have a second platinum trophy to work towards as they work their way up through the Master League. Below is a full list of trophies coming to PES 2021 Season Update, courtesy of PSNProfiles.

PES 2021 Season Update will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC (Steam) beginning September 15th. Both the physical release and download version will cost $29.99/£24.99 with digital-exclusive Club Editions available separately for $34.99/£29.99 for FC Barcelona, Bayern, Arsenal and Manchester United kits.