Xbox Game Pass Adds Injustice 2, Torchlight III, and More in its First Update of 2021

Microsoft has revealed the titles they’ll be adding to Xbox Game Pass on PC and consoles in early January, and they’re kicking off the 2021 on a solid foot. Subscribers will soon be able to get their hands on the DC Comics brawler Injustice 2, action-RPG Torchlight III, indie classic What Remains of Edith Finch, the non-FIFA football game, PES 2021, and more!

Here are your early-January PC and console Game Pass titles:

PES 2021 Season Update (Console) – January 7 Take the pitch with Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, the legendary Diego Maradona, and more in one of the most celebrated sports video game series, eFootball PES. Play with friends in online co-op, head-to-head matches, and take part in real-life soccer events with Matchday Mode. Now in its 25th year, there has never been a better time to experience the fun and fluid gameplay of PES. Injustice 2 (Console and PC) – January 7 Injustice 2 is the super-powered sequel to the hit fighting game Injustice: Gods Among Us that allows players to build and power up the ultimate version of their favorite DC characters. Injustice 2 continues the cinematic storyline as Batman and his allies work towards putting the pieces of society back together but struggle against those who would restore Superman’s Regime. The Little Acre (Console) – January 7 The Little Acre takes place in 1950s Ireland and follows the story of Aidan and his daughter Lily. After discovering clues to the whereabouts of his missing father, Aidan inadvertently finds himself transported to a strange new world. Featuring full voice acting and hand-drawn animation, The Little Acre is a memorable, lovingly crafted adventure game. Neoverse (PC) – January 14 Neoverse is a beautiful, fantastic game consisting of adventures with thrilling challenges. It is a strategic, action, rogue-lite, deck building game that will test the player’s skill. Start an adventure with unique heroes to save the world along various timelines. Torchlight III (Console) – January 14 In Torchlight III, Novastraia is again under threat of invasion and it’s up to you to defend against the Netherim and its allies. Gather your wits and brave the frontier to find fame, glory, and a new adventure! What Remains of Edith Finch (PC) – January 14 What Remains of Edith Finch is a collection of short stories about a family in Washington state. Follow Edith as she explores her family history through these stories and tries to figure out why she’s the last one in her family left alive. YIIK: A Postmodern RPG (PC) – January 14 This surreal JRPG-styled game set in 1999 has college graduate Alex witnessing a woman vanish from an elevator. He soon rounds up a band of misfits from the Internet to investigate her disappearance, employing vinyl LPs, cameras, and other oddities in battles that blend twitch-based minigames with turn-based combat, as they brave booby-trapped factories and puzzle-ridden caves in search of the truth.

Xbox Game Pass grants players access to more than 100 games for 10 bucks a month — you can check out a full list of available console and PC games here. Oh, and don’t forget, Microsoft is still offering new subscribers three months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (which also includes Xbox Live Gold and EA Play subscriptions) for a mere $1.

What Game Pass titles do you plan on tackling over the next few weeks? Injustice 2 is some good nerdy fun, and you should definitely play What Remains of Edith Finch if you haven’t before.