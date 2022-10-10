Menu
Persona 3 Portable, Persona 4 Golden to Release This January Worldwide

Francesco De Meo
Oct 10, 2022, 07:14 AM EDT
Persona 3 Portable

Persona 3 Portable and Persona 4 Golden will release this coming on modern gaming platforms, Atlus confirmed.

The two classic entries in the popular JRPG series will launch on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 19th, with the exception of Persona 4 Golden, which is already available on Steam.

Persona 3 Portable is definitely the most interesting of the two upcoming re-releases. The game was originally released on PlayStation Portable back in 2006, offering a new take on the Persona 3 experience with the ability to choose between a male or female protagonist, new Social Links, and some tweaks to the formula, with menu-based exploration outside of the main Tartarus dungeon and more.

Persona 4 Golden, on the other hand, doesn't twist the original experience as much as Persona 3 Portable does, instead focusing on expanding it with new story events and features. You can learn more about the Steam version of the game by checking out Kai's hands-on: 

Coming in at a size of 13.63GB, this PC port of Persona 4 Golden offers remastered visuals that go above and beyond what the PlayStation Vita could output on its 544p display. The majority of the improvements are in the unlockable framerate and character models themselves. From what I could tell, the still images for dialogue and menus remain the same from the PlayStation Vita release with only some antialiasing touch ups to make them look better on full HD displays. The environmental textures and signage are cleaned up but so have a fuzzy and muddied look compared to how much the character models stand out. Cutscene videos also seem to suffer a bit of compression. Persona 4 Golden might not be the prettiest JRPG to grace PC's in 2020 but the style and presentation still hold up more than a decade after original release.

