New PAYDAY 3 Details Shared During 10th Anniversary of the Franchise

During a special livestream held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise, Starbreeze shared some new details and concept art of PAYDAY 3.

The sequel will be set in The Big Apple: New York City. The game is set in a living, enormous representation of the city. One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits...and who knows what might come from that...

PAYDAY 3 is set several years after the events of 2, where the gang retired from their life of crime and rode off into the sunset. In the meantime, the world of PAYDAY has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.

The original four characters - Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are returning to a life of crime for PAYDAY 3.

As we previously reported, the game will be published by Koch Media (specifically via the new Prime Matter label) at some point in 2023. Over €50 million have been invested into the development and marketing, with at least eighteen months of post-launch support already planned.

PAYDAY Crime War Assets Acquired by PopReach as It Enters Licensing Agreement with Star Breeze

PAYDAY 3 wasn't the only game discussed, anyway. The mobile title PAYDAY Crime War has been confirmed to be launching a Closed Beta test for Android devices this December. Additionally, the developers have added a 4v4 PvP mode.

Last but not least, the 10th anniversary celebration continues on PAYDAY 2 as well with a dedicated event.