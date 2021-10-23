New PAYDAY 3 Details Shared During 10th Anniversary of the Franchise
During a special livestream held to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the franchise, Starbreeze shared some new details and concept art of PAYDAY 3.
- The sequel will be set in The Big Apple: New York City. The game is set in a living, enormous representation of the city. One game changer: the media is now covering the gang, their exploits...and who knows what might come from that...
- PAYDAY 3 is set several years after the events of 2, where the gang retired from their life of crime and rode off into the sunset. In the meantime, the world of PAYDAY has transitioned into the digital age, with software giants, crypto currencies, mass surveillance and the Dark Web all playing a role in the gang's new gadgets, challenges and opportunities.
- The original four characters - Dallas, Hoxton, Chains and Wolf are returning to a life of crime for PAYDAY 3.
As we previously reported, the game will be published by Koch Media (specifically via the new Prime Matter label) at some point in 2023. Over €50 million have been invested into the development and marketing, with at least eighteen months of post-launch support already planned.
PAYDAY 3 wasn't the only game discussed, anyway. The mobile title PAYDAY Crime War has been confirmed to be launching a Closed Beta test for Android devices this December. Additionally, the developers have added a 4v4 PvP mode.
Last but not least, the 10th anniversary celebration continues on PAYDAY 2 as well with a dedicated event.
IN-GAME EVENT
In keeping with the theme of the event, we’ll have balloons. Yes, balloons! These are ‘special’ balloons however, once a special enemy is killed, a balloon will spawn. If you or one of your team then pops the balloon, you’ll all get a buff.
FREE ITEMS
It wouldn’t be a celebration without gifts! So to honor the 10th anniversary of the most famous clowns in the underworld, based on artwork from our many time partner and good friend AngusBurgers, we present - the clown suits!
And of course to complete the ensemble, the Decennial Jester Mask to go with your favorite clown outfit.
Please Note: During the event we’ll be giving away the celebratory Decennial Jester mask, to get yours, check out the Steam Forums, or our Gleam Giveaway Page.
