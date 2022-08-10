Menu
Overwatch Anniversary Now Live; Loot Boxes Ending on August 30

Alessio Palumbo
Aug 10, 2022
Overwatch Anniversary

Blizzard Entertainment announced that the Overwatch Anniversary Remix Vol.3 event is now live on all platforms. As part of the anniversary, the developers are bringing back all of the season-exclusive brawls according to a predefined schedule that you can check out below.

Overwatch Archives - Relive Past Missions

Overwatch Archives Missions will be available to play in the Arcade on August 9, 16, 23, and 30.

Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions - New Threats Loom on the Horizon

Overwatch Archives Challenge Missions will be available to play in the Arcade on August 10, 17, and 24.

Summer Games - Kick It Back, Summer-Style

Summer Games brawls will be available to play in the Arcade on August 11, 18, and 25.

Halloween Terror - Get Ready to Get Scared

Halloween Terror brawls will be available to play in the Arcade on August 12, 19, and 26.

Halloween Terror Challenge Missions - Test your mettle with a spin on Junkenstein’s Revenge: Challenge Missions.

Halloween Terror Challenge Mission brawls will be available to play in the Arcade on August 13, 20, and 27.

Winter Wonderland - Winter Is Snow Much Fun!

Winter Wonderland brawls will be available to play in the Arcade on August 14, 21, and 28.

Lunar New Year - Ring in the Festivities

Lunar New Year brawls will be available to play in the Arcade on August 15, 22, and 29.

Blizzard also confirmed there are special Overwatch Anniversary loot boxes available to earn and purchase during this event. Actually, loot boxes won't be available for purchase anymore after August 30, though the standard type will remain earnable.

As a reminder, loot boxes won't be included at all in Overwatch 2 (due to launch on October 4th in early access). However, players can at least import currencies from the first game, though their use will be limited.

OW1 credits come with you to OW2, but our new virtual currency will be the main currency, and there will be things in OW2 that will not be purchasable with those OW1 credits.

