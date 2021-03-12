Outriders Demo New Update Introduces Motion Blur Toggle, Matchmaking Improvements and More

The Outriders playable demo has been updated today with new features and improvements.

The update, which is live on PC and PlayStation consoles only for now, as the upgrade is still undergoing verification for Xbox consoles, introduces a Motion Blur toggle, matchmaking enhancements, and some performance improvements in cutscenes.

– Added a Motion Blur Toggle [PC, PS4/5]

– Made minor tweaks to frame rate output for certain items in cutscenes, however, we are working on a more comprehensive fix for the future [PC, PS4/5]

– Made improvements to cut down on the time it takes to Matchmake [PC, PS4/5]

– Made other minor improvements and fixes [PC, PS4/5]

The Outriders demo update also introduces some fixes specific to the PC and PlayStation consoles versions. You can find these fixes detailed below.

Additional PC Specific Patch Notes:

– Fixed a crash that repeatedly occurred when opening the menu or inventory [PC]

– Fixed a bug that deletes player gear if their connection drops out during a transition [PC]

– Improved subtitle display and synchronization during the “Bad Day” quest [PC] Additional PS4/PS5 Specific Patch Notes:

– Fixed store links on the “Buy Now” button in the Lobby [PS4/5]

– Fixed bug that was causing an audio desynchronization in cutscenes [PS4/5]

Outriders launches on April 1st worldwide on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One worldwide. The playable demo is also available for download right now on all formats.